Brugger: Yes, Let’s Respect Life

I read the proclamation which was passed by the Twin Falls City Council and signed by the mayor on February 24 with interest. It was headlined as an anti-abortion proclamation, however the full scope of the call was much broader; “to civilly and legally protect and defend the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born, and to care for women with unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a meaningful way.” I can certainly support that broad call.
While the proclamation has no binding legal authority, those who called for it took a great deal of responsibility on their shoulders. Pre-born life lasts, at most, 9 months. After birth, a person can live over a century. Before birth, adequate medical care is needed for life to be continued. After birth, humans need even more types of care. All of it has a cost in money, attention, and human energy. Protecting the dignity of every human life is a momentous task, yet many citizens prefer to take no responsibility for human lives not directly connected to their own. Sometimes they even neglect their own lives and the lives of others who are members of their own family.
The proclamation calls for supporting women with unexpected pregnancies, adoption and foster care in meaningful ways. That is the easiest part of the responsibility of defending the dignity of every human life. Subsidized medical care can be found. WIC can provide good nutrition for a pregnant woman and, later, her infant. There are empty arms out there to be filled with an adopted or fostered baby. But what about the inconvenient human life? How much assistance is offered to humans who require care for disabilities or for their caregivers? How do we assist mothers who already have more children than they can care for? What do we do about the mother who cannot forget the crime which produced her child?
For some, the responsibility of taking care of family members whose care takes time and treasure beyond the ordinary is overwhelming. Children and aging parents are neglected every day. Special education programs in schools cost extra money, and some resent them. Children aren’t the only victims of bullying. Our civil discourse has become another way of refusing to allow the dignity of our neighbors.
There is also the question of what to do with people who have broken the law. Do we excuse ourselves from recognizing their dignity? Do we take their life because they have taken a life? Dealing with these issues is complex, but it is part of respecting the dignity of every human life.
Before the advances of modern medicine, it often required a number of live births in order to insure having adult children. That is no longer as true. Children used to be considered a blessing within the community. Now they are often indirectly thought of as a wasted use of taxpayer dollars. Even being able to see the dignity of every human life is difficult for many people. To call for an entire city to do it is quite a reach. I am certainly not saying that it shouldn’t be done. What I want to know now is, what concrete measures the individuals who proposed this proclamation are going to take to make their aspirations a reality.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.