Brugger: Yes, Let’s Respect Life

I read the proclamation which was passed by the Twin Falls City Council and signed by the mayor on February 24 with interest. It was headlined as an anti-abortion proclamation, however the full scope of the call was much broader; “to civilly and legally protect and defend the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born, and to care for women with unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a meaningful way.” I can certainly support that broad call.

While the proclamation has no binding legal authority, those who called for it took a great deal of responsibility on their shoulders. Pre-born life lasts, at most, 9 months. After birth, a person can live over a century. Before birth, adequate medical care is needed for life to be continued. After birth, humans need even more types of care. All of it has a cost in money, attention, and human energy. Protecting the dignity of every human life is a momentous task, yet many citizens prefer to take no responsibility for human lives not directly connected to their own. Sometimes they even neglect their own lives and the lives of others who are members of their own family.

