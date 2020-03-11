Brugger: Yes, I Am Coming Clean with My Political Position(s)

You may notice that I have a new picture. The older one, taken from a cell phone past its prime, wasn’t showing well on the web page. Also, I’ve asked for new wording at the end of my column. You will note the email address. Please use it to give me a piece of your mind. I am always looking for new ways to look at the things I write about. After the May elections, I will not be an office holder with the Democratic party in Idaho although I will support their efforts to make Idaho a two-party state. For about two years, I have supported an organization called No Labels (www.nolabels.org), and I now believe they are ready for prime time. In other words, I am admitting that, at heart, I am an independent voter who favors talking about what to do about something more than talking about how to win an election. You can still call me a liberal, and I won’t disagree. I am always looking at what’s new. If it seems like a better idea than what is currently being done, I’ll champion it. If it is a re-think of an old idea that has been discarded in the past but seems good now, I’ll champion it.
I will tell you that I can also be a traditional conservative. In other words, in the realm of public policy, I believe in government which delivers the services it should. I believe in useful regulation. I believe in swift and sure justice. Where the private sector of our economy or our social networks can do an adequate job of addressing peoples needs, they should only feel the touch of government in rooting out corruption or danger to other citizens. I believe in manners and that we are all bound by the need to explore the higher power which guides our life.
This Monday, the City Club of Southern Idaho hosted the National Institute of Civil Discourse-Idaho’s presentation “Civil Talk in Uncivil Times” at the Turf Club. Those of us who attended were encouraged by the idea that people can disagree agreeably. Former Governor Butch Otter and Representative Walt Minnick even told tales about their friendships across the aisle outside of political belief. Moderator, former state Representative Maxine Bell, joined in with her own examples. I would hope that my readers have noted my attempt to follow that tone as I write.
Life today is complex. The easy problems seem to have been resolved. Sometimes the solution to one problem brings new problems. In making machines that do our work, we have also required fewer people. We developed antibiotics, and the germs became stronger. There will always be situations where two or more people are in competition for time, money, and energy to address the needs in their life. It might be more efficient to have only a few people make decisions for us, but it is not as effective. Problems must be solved. Ideas must be thought. Decisions must be made.
We do not have time in politics to play any games. The antics of the professional campaign designers are too distracting especially when the use of misinformation and even dis-information about the intent of the candidates is the loudest voice we hear. Real people have concerns which can only be addressed by some function of government. We need to know how agile candidates are at addressing problems. Do they have open minds? Have they regretted a previous action and why? Do they have a passion about an issue which we can be certain they will try to push?
Collaboration and consensus are the keys. Sometimes an issue needs to be resolved in incremental steps. Sometimes all that is required is better management; while at other times, more people or material resources must be provided. All answers should be on the table, all positions debated. Problems must be solved, and ideology is, at best, a place to start thinking.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.