Brugger: Yes, I Am Coming Clean with My Political Position(s)

You may notice that I have a new picture. The older one, taken from a cell phone past its prime, wasn’t showing well on the web page. Also, I’ve asked for new wording at the end of my column. You will note the email address. Please use it to give me a piece of your mind. I am always looking for new ways to look at the things I write about. After the May elections, I will not be an office holder with the Democratic party in Idaho although I will support their efforts to make Idaho a two-party state. For about two years, I have supported an organization called No Labels (www.nolabels.org), and I now believe they are ready for prime time. In other words, I am admitting that, at heart, I am an independent voter who favors talking about what to do about something more than talking about how to win an election. You can still call me a liberal, and I won’t disagree. I am always looking at what’s new. If it seems like a better idea than what is currently being done, I’ll champion it. If it is a re-think of an old idea that has been discarded in the past but seems good now, I’ll champion it.