Brugger: Would Violence Save our Country? Does it Need to be Saved?

Can I give you an earworm for the day? “Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover.” You’re welcome.

I’m starting with that bit of humor because the subject for today is leaving our government. It is a serious subject.

A recent poll from a non-profit organization, Public Religion Research Institute, asked responders, “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” Thirty percent of Republicans, 11 percent of Democrats, and 17 percent of independents said yes. It only amounted to 18 percent of all responders, but it is a worrying thought.

Residents of the United States have not had a war fought on our territory since the Civil War. Even that war involved civilians being displaced, wounded, or killed in distinct regions of our country. The rest of the world cannot make that claim, although the Western Hemisphere has fared somewhat better. Generations of us have sent representatives to the world’s wars, but we have never personally suffered the devastation of battle. If we had, resorting to violence would not be an attractive option.

We all enjoy the fable of the good guys overcoming the bad guys in one sweeping motion. The result is instant peace and goodwill. Unfortunately, the positive outcome is fantasy. Force always fosters resentments that spawn more force. There are generations of people who are still fighting about the issues of our civil war.

Do you know anyone who agrees with the City Council, the Legislature, Congress, or the President on every issue? Even if you voted for them? I doubt it. No matter what public policy, there is always disagreement. There will never be a political figure who unites us behind everything a government does. We faced a horrible moment on January 6 when a mob of people stormed our Nation’s Capitol, demanding that an election be overturned in favor of their preferred candidate. The poll cited above, taken months later, says that American citizens would be willing to consider similar action in the future.

Is our government perfect? Has it ever been perfect? What government has ever been perfect? Should we tear down all the institutions we have established and start from chaos? I notice that people who want to do that believe that our Constitution is something like what they consider the bible to be—inerrant. The Constitution has changed 27 times. Those changes did not alter our form of government. Two of those changes were an experiment in legislating morality. As devastating as the impact of alcoholism is, making it illegal did not annul the problem.

When people try to use the bible as a sort of Constitution for government, the effort fails because it is impossible to legislate people’s moral beliefs. For instance, the bible says we should not commit murder, but we go to war, execute criminals, and assign degrees of guilt in homicide convictions.

I know that I am not alone in loathing the current lack of civility. The show of firearms at public demonstrations alarms me. I understand that a demonstrator is trying to call attention to a cause, but a carried rifle or gun indicates that the demonstrator could attempt force to get their way.

As citizens, we cannot predict all the challenges that come our way. It seems that we have more different kinds of serious challenges at this time than ever before in history. I can see no one thing that we can do to save our country. I don’t think that peril comes from only a single issue or a single group of people.