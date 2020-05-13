Brugger: Wired Internet and The New Normal

The internet has become as necessary to modern life as clean water and electricity. It makes sense to establish internet connectivity as a public utility to deliver it universally in Idaho. I have talked about this before, but I want to elaborate on the structure of the business I envision.

Public utilities, unless a government wholly owns them, are monopolies granted because better service is provided at less expense when quality control and distribution are not subject to competitive pricing. They can have profit, which goes to expenses, expanding the infrastructure, and dividends to investors. At present, investors must pay taxes on any dividends. That is unlike municipal utilities, which gain investment capital by selling tax-exempt bonds. Those bonds are presumed to be paid by profit.

However, the disadvantage of a municipal or state-owned utility is that their ability to sell bonds depends on the amount of profit earned. If that profit is absent, rates for the service increase to pay the bond debt or taxes increase to meet the shortfall. A public utility sells stock, which requires no promise of return on the investment—an appointed commission is charged with protecting the public interest. The investor bears the risk of not receiving a return on that investment.