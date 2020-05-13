Brugger: Wired Internet and The New Normal

Online education is not a recent technology, nor is online shopping, which began with Amazon in 1994. Newspaper online editions have become prevalent in the last decade. What is new is the absolute dependency on the internet for information dissemination and online commerce, which has emerged. Because of the stay at home orders, large segments of the population have become comfortable with getting everyday things done from a keyboard and monitor located in their home. Many have learned to prefer it. Venturing into society becomes a matter of choice and preference when education and earning a living occur in the (sometimes) less distracting environment of the home.
The divide between urban and rural environments and individuals with stable versus insecure incomes has caught politicians’ attention for some years. It exists and must end to preserve the equity in our systems of law and government. Access to internet communication has become a necessity for security as well as happiness in our society. Inexpensive devices can access the internet, but the connection is often slow and time-consuming. There are too many places that either do not have any connectivity or where the connectivity will not usefully provide the necessary content to make it worthwhile to try to use it.
I have already had two telehealth visits. I had to venture out for tests conducted with strict infection prevention protocols. Delivery of these services would be impossible without high-speed internet. It currently appears that telehealth is the most cost-effective way to provide primary healthcare to remote and rural areas. Remote learning will extend the reach of master teachers of specialized subjects.
The internet has become as necessary to modern life as clean water and electricity. It makes sense to establish internet connectivity as a public utility to deliver it universally in Idaho. I have talked about this before, but I want to elaborate on the structure of the business I envision.
Public utilities, unless a government wholly owns them, are monopolies granted because better service is provided at less expense when quality control and distribution are not subject to competitive pricing. They can have profit, which goes to expenses, expanding the infrastructure, and dividends to investors. At present, investors must pay taxes on any dividends. That is unlike municipal utilities, which gain investment capital by selling tax-exempt bonds. Those bonds are presumed to be paid by profit.
However, the disadvantage of a municipal or state-owned utility is that their ability to sell bonds depends on the amount of profit earned. If that profit is absent, rates for the service increase to pay the bond debt or taxes increase to meet the shortfall. A public utility sells stock, which requires no promise of return on the investment—an appointed commission is charged with protecting the public interest. The investor bears the risk of not receiving a return on that investment.
Taxpayers should not be required to pay for wiring. There is enough private capital available to finance it. However, dividends for private internet utilities should be tax-free. The expense of providing the fiber optic cable to remote areas will, for some period, exceed the profit derived from it. There should be enough urban users to recoup the costs sooner. The investment will not be overly profitable at any time, but tax advantage will suit investors looking for steady future income. Merging companies currently providing internet services with the utility, with ownership in shares equal to the market value of their current business as determined by fair market price, would start the process. I would expect only a few jobs lost and many more created in the currently underserved areas. Federal and State governments already provide the legal underpinnings of any corporate enterprise. They can design these to require governing boards that have representatives from consumers as well as independent technical advisors who can look to the future. The many types of consumers represented will guide the price and the kind of infrastructure best suited to customer needs.
Governor Little showed concern for the problem when he appointed a task force. With a new normal in view, it is time to create state-wide high-speed internet access.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!