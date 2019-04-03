As I write this, it looks like our own Lee Heider has succeeded in stalling the bill to require people who qualify for the Medicaid Expansion to be employed. While much has been written about the cost to the state for this requirement and its going beyond the will of the people’s vote, I don’t think enough attention has been paid to why a work requirement is so important to the many voters in Idaho who support it.
I have talked to too many individuals about this subject to have any idea that a work requirement is not heartfelt for most of them. Of course, there are those who spend a great deal of time finding facts about others which lead them to believe in their own superiority. I dismiss that impulse out of hand. I am talking about the workers who may have been in the gap population in the past or are even in that population now and sincerely deride anyone who seems to put no effort into maintaining their standard of living. They often see the plight of homeless veterans and the mentally ill as examples of people more in need of the dollars spent on people who do not work. They assume that these populations would work if given a hand up.
I believe that the preponderance of social as well as biological research shows that humans are born to work. Even Maria Montessori, the early 20th century educator, called the learning units in her model of school work. The most important component of self esteem is accomplishment. While the amount of economic resource we receive or think we should receive in exchange for any accomplishment varies, we all need to feel that our hours, days, months and years have counted for something. In other words, as humans, we feel that something is not quite right if another person or even ourselves lack the motivation to accomplish something in their life.
Then we come to the subject of health care. None of us wants to suffer from illness or injury. Except for the severely depressed or those with a terminal diagnosis, none of us wants to die today. Therefore, we seek healthcare. While there is a wide range in what people demand from their healthcare providers, no one fails to seek care for a life-threatening condition willingly. As a society, we believe in going to great lengths to preserve life. Putting healthcare and work together as a human need is not a stretch. Indeed, they can be considered as part of the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness our founders considered to be endowed by our creator. When I first studied Sociology, there was a line of thinking which divided the socioeconomic classes into nine categories; the upper upper, the upper, the lower upper, the upper middle, the middle, the lower middle, the upper lower, the middle lower, and the lower. Only the lower were considered as not wanting to work or, at least, not working as hard as they could. The more common model is the three-tier system of upper, middle, and lower. Using this model, the lower class was a great deal smaller than the other two except, perhaps, during the depression. It has also expanded in recent years while the middle and upper classes have shrunk.
Like so much of today’s social conflict, economic resources given to someone who accomplishes nothing in life seems unfair. The problem is that so much of those resources have been accumulating at the top of the food chain. The push for automation and artificial intelligence, or AI, has made life more efficient, but has taken out much of the kinds of work which gives us a sense of accomplishment along with economic resources to use freely for things we choose. The result of more efficiency has been less human work.
I will leave the economics for another day, but those of us who get angry with those who insist that there should be no such thing as a free lunch must realize that they have a valid point.
