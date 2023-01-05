BRUGGER: Will the innkeepers ever have room at the inn?

The sixth day of January is the day the western Christian calendar celebrates the arrival of the three kings in Bethlehem to honor the baby Jesus before his parents must hurry off to Egypt and save Him from death.

Remember that the story begins with the young couple forced to travel by order of King Herod. One way of viewing the start of Christianity is to see the heavy hand of government pushing people around. Also, think of an innkeeper who ignores a young woman in labor’s need.

We don’t know if Egypt was more welcoming, but the couple traveled, then migrated. No one seemed to be interested in their comfort.

This Christmas, we have been treated to sights of families with children told that the United States would finally process them for refugee status. They are escaping Venezuela and punishment for not supporting a dictator or Central and South American countries ravaged by hurricanes and criminal gangs. Relatives and friends told them to come now and be first in line.

Detail about the worldwide crisis of migration and forced political exile has been insufficient. However, the headlines gaining our attention about the border crisis are only the tips of the icebergs in the sea.

Few of us want to see human beings suffer hardship. The impulse to malign those who suffer only adds to the pain. Good will and good works of the willing are not enough. The upheaval in the world is like the period of the great wave of immigration that populated our expanding country.

Desperate people see the U.S. as the fulfilled promise of the law, order, and opportunity. However, we aren’t that young country anymore and can’t accommodate everyone who needs to resettle in a better place.

Our immigration laws are unclear and ineffective. George W. Bush campaigned for the presidency on immigration reform but could not get Congress to pass legislation moving the subject forward. Executive orders impact the administration of law. As president, Donald Trump dashed immigrants’ dreams openly and quietly by limiting funding for overseas diplomatic missions.

Congress has failed to make our laws effective. They are the innkeepers turning away the refugees, migrants and immigrants. They aren’t providing room at the inn, but they refuse to define how anyone gets a reservation. Presidential executive orders appear politically motivated. Only laws give stability to those who wish to come to the U.S. and employers who need labor.

We welcome students to our post-high school schooling. Employers want the best of them to stay. We need seasonal farmworkers, but they can be guaranteed seasonal jobs and return to their home countries.

We certainly need to do our share of resettling refugees. Refugee camps can become a breeding ground for resentment and anger that becomes terrorism. Families deserve to be united and marriage acknowledged. Some skilled workers will add growth to our GDP.

Our immigration laws must grow our country. There is no reason not to enforce it strictly, and it should be easy for foreigners and sponsors to understand. Requiring money held by the government for a return to the country of origin facilitates arrest and deportation.

Green card employment should require application and approval of citizenship within a specific time before cancellation. Anyone who overstays a visa should go on a no-travel (non-terrorist) list. Officials can scan Social Security numbers submitted by employers against death records and the registered numbers issued.

If the criteria are clear, non-citizen criminals who commit certain crimes should be deported after judgment and limited appeals. Parents of children born here can be counseled that they must be eligible and apply for citizenship before the child can receive citizenship.

Anyone, including children, crossing the border without appropriate paperwork should be deported immediately. The U.S. and Mexico can jointly fund refugee camps where refugees can wait in safety for their claims to be verified.

The Dreamers should stay, and the current non-documented scanned against the new immigration criteria. Since our current full employment shows a need for the productive residents we have, we can lawfully bar any future illegal resident from amnesty.

We need effective law to obtain order. It should be the priority of the next Congress.