Spend money and print more of it.

Yep, that’s what federal governments do. Just the United States? Just the damn Democrats?

No. All national governments do it. But before that, a lot of mathematics, accounting, statistics, diplomacy and public relations takes place daily to determine what a country’s money is worth.

We are in the age of fiat money. Gold or silver held by the government no longer directly backs our currency. It is declared legal tender by the government and underpinned by its stability and the size of our economy. We have federal reserve notes essentially supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S.

Most of the world is happy to accept the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency. We have a vast economy — our government perks along without significant corruption or civil unrest. We employ our residents in ways that grow the economy. Even if the percentage of economic growth seems low, it is hard to increase such a massive number by an astounding amount. Still, the economy keeps growing, and other governments trust that.

China, Russia and some smaller corrupt countries frequently express objections to the position of the U.S. currency in the world. They have mounted a cyber war to undermine trust in our government overseas and within our country. This war is different from criminal attempts to con us into spending money to get our grandchild out of jail or avoid being arrested by law enforcement. If our enemies succeed, our national debt could become the problem that topples our current form of government.

These facts introduce the gamesmanship currently being played in Congress over the debt ceiling. Members of Congress who have taken the time to understand current macroeconomics have understood the idea of fiat money as a legal tender since they agreed to abandon the gold standard. However, that has not meant that the size of the federal debt hasn’t become a source of contention.

The Republican gamesmanship helps those who want the American dollar to cease being the world’s reserve currency by weakening our faith and credit. However, as long as there are buyers for our government’s bonds, we can function with the debt we have accumulated.

Some of us recall the history of inflation in Germany between the two Great Wars. Linking this history with today’s global economic reality is counterproductive. We incorrectly correlate our national debt and our recent post-pandemic inflation with the specter of Germany’s horrific experience. The truth does not justify the high level of anxiety.

Our current inflation has been out of our control because of war. War always causes inflation because it disrupts the balance between supply and demand.

In 2020, we began a fight against a disease killing people worldwide. Demand decreased. We didn’t shop, and many didn’t get paychecks. The government reduced the losses by giving people money to spend and lowering interest rates. However, supply became a problem when production decreased. The war on COVID-19 pushed inflation. Then, the war in Ukraine caused shortages of raw materials. Who knew that Russia supplied so much of the world’s fertilizer?

Our economic power continues to protect the value of our currency. While exceeding government revenue, many of our current expenditures have expanded our GDP and strengthened future growth potential. The present dust-up about the debt ceiling is a straw man argument. It is an excuse to weaken legislated programs without legislative approval.

We cannot forget that we accumulate debt because we fail to raise enough tax revenue to pay for the expenses Congress has authorized. The absurd push for spending cuts before raising the debt ceiling overlooks the need for legislation to curtail government programs administered by government departments and agencies.

Federal government accounting and budgeting is not the same process as our family finances or other levels of government. Only the federal government can control the money supply. That ability allows more flexibility toward accumulating debt. Still, our government cannot owe more money than the expected size of its economy.

Practical politicians focus on the business of governing. Power brokers confuse that with nonsense. An effective government uses funds to provide services, not to settle policy disputes and build powerful political parties.

I vote for effective governance.