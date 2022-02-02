Brugger: Why K-12 Education is Expensive

It is easy to say that the state of Idaho should spend more money on education, but it is just as easy to say that Idaho’s students could do better with the money in the budget if they just knuckled down and didn’t waste their time on digital games on their phone.

Every adult has experience attending school. Not every adult looks back on their school years fondly. They may have experienced one or more of the disappointing teachers or even teachers who severely damaged their desire to be in school. They may have believed that their education was complete and prepared them for life and then found it false. Some adults never overcome their learning disorders and are afraid of being considered stupid instead of undereducated. They may have been victims of bullying who never experienced justice.

When adults worry about their children’s education, they blame the one or more situations they experienced. Why, they ask, should we pay more money for the schools that are failing my child and that I didn’t particularly appreciate when I was a student? That point of view is understandable.

My grandfather retired as vice-president of sales for Standard Oil of Indiana. It is doubtful that the company would have even hired him in today’s world. He had an eighth-grade education but read all time. Since I graduated from high school, every academic subject has added sixty-two years of new knowledge. Even the rules of grammar have changed. Numeracy requires some mathematics in addition to arithmetic. What students need to know before they leave school and begin to put their knowledge to use requires rethinking lesson plans every year.

Fewer students are receiving the practical education in building, cooking, sewing, and family living standard in the Middle School curriculum forty years ago. The education in coding necessary for robotics and artificial intelligence is often part of after-school activities. The trade-off is less time for sports and other clubs. Because schools must cover more information, schools have dropped courses that prepare students for practical and emotionally balanced lives.

The standard school year has not changed since the family needed children to harvest crops in the summer and perform chores or paid work after school. Now, parents work away from home, and child labor is less prevalent.

Schools, as they are, are expensive. Schools, as they could and should be, are even more costly. Parents who distrust the education establishment plus the curriculum demands are reasons why funding for schools is not adequate. The problem is, what should we spend additional money on? I suggest that we spend dollars for more time in school.

Schools could be in session year-round and all day. Each school district would look at the needs of their community’s families to determine when children need to be with their parents. There might be times to offer an elective learning program for students whose parents were not planning a vacation. Another offer might be for religious education or something else the family selects. If a religious organization bore the costs of any religious education, it would not violate the constitution. Still, it would satisfy parents who want their child’s education to include it.

The idea is to accommodate providing more content. That schools would meet the need for childcare/supervision at the same time is an additional plus. Professional and para-professional employment could be more flexible when the school day was longer. Some staff could work part-time.

When taxpayers spend more money, they should expect more value. Students can become turned off from school because they don’t have the low-key and exciting classes like music and art or gym that features activities for a variety of athletic abilities and interests. An added advantage is that music, art, and physical movement help our brains to learn more deeply.

We are selling the students short when we add in the appropriate high school trades preparation without giving those students a more well-rounded education.

Higher education has challenges in a rapidly changing world. If our current schools start students in college-level classes, we aren’t teaching them enough during their K-12 years. Still, their mission becomes more manageable when we send them fully prepared students to learn at the more advanced level.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

