Steve Hartgen’s new Book, “Tradition and Progress,” is an interesting read. I probably would have purchased it eventually because it is written by someone I know and is about a state I have come to love. Like Hartgen, I am a transplant. I have a T-shirt that reads “Idaho Girl with Colorado Roots.” I rushed to Amazon (sorry, local retailers) after reading the Times-News story about the book. The story quoted Hartgen as saying the Democratic party in Idaho is out of step with Idaho values. I wanted to drill down on the reasons he came to this conclusion, hence the Amazon order.
I was not surprised by his conclusions, but I was also disappointed in them. Hartgen has a strong intellect and could have looked at the nature of political parties in a broader way, but he centered mostly on the argument that Republicans have engineered voting rights (closed primary) and representation (redistricting) in order to maintain power. He alluded to values like gun rights and abortion as though they were without any nuance. He cited the Wood River Valley as an example of both elitism and the misuse of conservation and then tied the entire state party to those disparaged ideas.
It seemed to me that his book was also written in reaction to some of the further right positions of an emerging faction in the Idaho Republican party, and I approve of that. To me, the extreme right of the Republican party bases its positions on fear of the change which the future always brings. Of course, the extreme left of the Democrats is also fear-based. Both extremes love placing blame rather than reasoning with current realities. To both sides I say, “hindsight may prove that a position which prevailed did more harm than good, but we only have what is now to deal with.”
For various reasons, I am interested in conservation and support groups like The Nature Conservancy. However, as a Democrat, I did not like being lumped into a group of people who want to value the recreational use of land over the agricultural use of land. The subject of conservation in Idaho cannot be broken down into just two positions which are presumed to be polar opposites of each other. An example of cooperation from these two sides is leaving stubble in the field instead of burning it. The stubble provides cover for game birds and conserves the soil at the same time. The same is true of allowing shrub and tree growth at field boundaries.
Hartgen’s title is an apt one. In Idaho, one of the major political tensions is between our traditional ways of doing things and the press of progress. Many of his chapters extol the advance of modernity into Southern Idaho as well as applauding the self-reliance and independence of those who settled our land. He is not wrong. Tradition vs progress is the first order of difference between conservatives and liberals. Conservative thinkers are more reluctant to abandon the past; liberal thinkers actively look for new ideas. The fundamental difference between the two major parties has always been the role government should play in establishing order for its citizens.
The important point is that everyone who lives in Idaho should speak for the ideas and policies that they believe are important. No one should assume that a party with overwhelming political power always pays attention to his or her specific agenda. Remember the fundamental differences between the parties and make sure the R or the D associated with a candidate really addresses your concerns.
At this moment in time, the Democrats are willing to listen and do not have any agenda strongly holding them to a leadership’s ideology. That could change, but for now, they are willing to let you speak for Idaho and are not assuming that only their answers will work.
