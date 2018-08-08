I was excited to learn from the recent Times-News article that Paulette Jordan declared that she is a progressive conservative. That is an apt term which characterizes my own point of view, and I am satisfied with Jordan’s phrase.
Historically, I think of the progressive movement in the United States as the time that ended the Gilded Age (1870s-1900) and ushered in laws and public sentiment that gave more power to the average American. The movement gave the vote to women and institutionalized the unions. To me, progressivism differs positively from populism, which seems angry and often finds groups of people to scapegoat in a search for the reasons for the injustices they perceive. Progressives, on the other-hand would agree with the cartoon Pogo, who said, “yup, son we have met the enemy and he is us.” Progressives want to fix things.
Progressives search relentlessly for better ways of doing things, but do not always want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. They are more often willing to tweak legislation to make it more useful. When it comes to the market economy, they seek regulation that reigns in the con artist and spreads economic surplus (sometimes referred to as profit) broadly. It seems to me that the resurgence of a Progressive movement is just what we need at this moment. The surplus in the economy is being gathered in the money markets. Machines are doing the work of humans to generate extraordinary productivity. Profit is not going into the pockets of labor as wages or paid to investors as dividends.The term conservative means not only fiscal policy but tradition. There are many beliefs and actions that are considered traditional, and progressives are usually accepting of them even when they do not share the traditions. Paulette Jordan is firmly grounded in the Native American’s connection to the natural world. Idahoans usually have similar sentiments. Here in Idaho, the conservation of natural resources has abiding tradition in both agriculture and recreation.
Fiscal responsibility is another part of the rich heritage of the Western American. Resources are to be used with care. While looking out for both the neighbor and the stranger is part of Western tradition, so is a skepticism of the person who takes more than they need. This translates in the Democratic Party into public policy which allows for the safety net but expects money to be spent carefully. It also favors government that invests in public education and infrastructure which benefits all residents and even visitors. Progressive government is open and rigorously accountable. Sunshine laws are part of the progressive legacy. If legislation is proposed by what could be characterized as a special interest, it is openly debated.
The Republican Legislature’s actions have often been faulted for not having transparent debate. A good deal of proposed legislation is worked out when the legislature is not in session and public hearings on issues are not even allowed. The Republican Leadership leans toward ideology rather than public good and practicality. As Republican legislators think of retirement or have someone who may win the primary away from them, they are given state appointments that give them larger retirement incomes. This cronyism is absolutely an abuse of power.All the state candidates nominated by the Democrats are running for their office for the first time, although Paulette Jordan was a state representative for three years and 76 days when she resigned to run for governor. Kristin Collum (lieutenant governor), Jill Humble (secretary of state), and Cindy Wilson (superintendent of public instruction) all have non-governmental experience that makes them qualified for the jobs they are seeking. Great backgrounds, but only interested in using their considerable talent to serve Idahoans and promote the best public policy at the lowest possible cost. It will certainly be worth your time to look them up and hear them speak. They are absolutely the best progressive conservatives money can’t buy.
As a population, we seem to have forgotten our role is to influence, persuade, shape, sway, transform and determine the controls our government puts on us as well as making sure that those rules do not go beyond our intent.
