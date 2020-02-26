Brugger: 'Where’s the Beef?' How Propaganda Works

It has started. Is Russia interfering in our elections? Ask Europe. All over the world, Russia is sowing seeds of unrest in order to destabilize Democracy and create an international discord that will allow them to recapture the power of the old Soviet Union.

This column is directed specifically at those readers who counter with, “Do you mean that we are so dumb that we would fall for Russian propaganda?” My answer is that intelligence has nothing to do with it. We all have been programmed to accept information from advertising companies since we started reading newspapers, listening to the radio, or watching television. Propaganda is, if you will, nothing but advertising on steroids with the intent to shape you view of the world around you.

Most people who use the web have noticed that advertisers know what you have browsed and send you ads they hope you’ll click on. If you use social media, it can seem even more specific.

Facebook keeps telling me that my friends like certain sites that want to sell me something. I doubt that they have even visited some of them!