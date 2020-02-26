Brugger: 'Where’s the Beef?' How Propaganda Works

It has started. Is Russia interfering in our elections? Ask Europe. All over the world, Russia is sowing seeds of unrest in order to destabilize Democracy and create an international discord that will allow them to recapture the power of the old Soviet Union.
This column is directed specifically at those readers who counter with, “Do you mean that we are so dumb that we would fall for Russian propaganda?” My answer is that intelligence has nothing to do with it. We all have been programmed to accept information from advertising companies since we started reading newspapers, listening to the radio, or watching television. Propaganda is, if you will, nothing but advertising on steroids with the intent to shape you view of the world around you.
Most people who use the web have noticed that advertisers know what you have browsed and send you ads they hope you’ll click on. If you use social media, it can seem even more specific.
Facebook keeps telling me that my friends like certain sites that want to sell me something. I doubt that they have even visited some of them!
A company called Cambridge Analytics got permission from Facebook to comb their database in order to get personal profiles on its users. Did you wonder which famous person in history you are like or what is the best city for you to live in? Those sites not only analyzed your answers, they mined your Facebook account and got lists of your friends, your friends of friends, or even everyone who had ever clicked on any of your posts.
Yes, that company faced consequences. Yes, Facebook and other social media sites had to face the fact that not everyone wanted to use the internet peacefully. But the fact is, there are even more data collectors out there. All of Cambridge Analytica’s data is already on servers in Moscow or other places in the world. They are not just trying to scam you. They want to change your mind. They know which precinct you vote in. They understand the electoral college. They have a game plan to influence enough voters in strategic places to sway the vote.
Do you think Republicans are racist, deplorable, gun-wielding nut jobs? Do you think Democrats are snowflakes, want open borders and love socialism?
Everyone in the United States has been targeted so that they really, really, really dislike “the other.” Not everyone has swallowed the Kool-Aid, but a lot of junk has been absorbed into campaign rhetoric, conversation about our President, our perceptions about journalism, the congress, you name it. Does it seem like big cities teem with filth and homeless people? Does it seem like people in rural America are uneducated? For every legitimate concern, earnest office seeker, or person who belongs to a group, there is magnification of the situation designed to sway your opinion in some way.
In the middle of this are organizations or campaigns which are doing what they’ve always done.
They have a cause; they want to engage you. To add complication, there are people engaged in fraud. Meanwhile, we are taking care of our families and trying to be good citizens with the time we have left from working. Sometimes, I think the roar of competing interests is overwhelming. And. That’s. The. Point.
Russia is using our cherished free speech and the fact that we have taken our Democracy for granted to create chaos from what, in years past, were simply fault lines. The United States is not perfect, but we have been revered as the leader in promoting liberty and justice for all through the mechanism of
Democratic government. China is trying to steal our intellectual capital in order to gain economic parity, even superiority.
Russia, on the other hand, wants to overtake our position as a world power. They want to weaken the alliances which have opposed them since the end of WWII.
Damaging the physical voting process may be stopped, but rumor can be enough. They learned from the “hanging chads” of the 2000 election. Even after several newspapers sent teams to recount the ballots, there were Democrats who were sure Bush stole the election.
What can you do? Look at the opposite side. Assume a skeptical attitude even if you would prefer to believe. Fight for the truth. Kick the tires. Vote.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.