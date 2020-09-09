Brugger: When is Enough Enough?

While a successful demonstration protesting an issue that must be addressed by a government can encourage public support, any violent actions can diminish the effect. Accumulation of garbage or significant disruption of needed services accomplishes additional negative results. While participation in symbolic gestures of public outcry feels like an accomplishment, it is temporary. Hard work is yet to come.

Citizens who are only familiar with the civil rights struggle as history may not fully understand that significant change occurred over at least two decades. Documentaries, books, and speeches compress slow, deliberate effort into moments. Working to change any system is tedious. Setbacks occur. Our legal system takes time and persistence. Changing the public’s perception of the status quo is not quickly done.

The phrase Black Lives Matter (BLM) compresses a complex problem into three words. It is a righteous cause, but there are many parts to a solution. Ignoring the fact that more violence is used when apprehending people of color is not an option. I know of some white teens who were exploring a vacant rural property. The sheriff investigated the trespass. He told the kids to leave after he recognized them as sons of respectable parents. That is the essence of the “White Privilege” spoken of along with the issue of BLM. If no aggressive behavior is noted, whites are presumed to be innocent, while people of color often are not. Oprah Winfrey was once questioned in a luxury store in Switzerland when the “greeter” thought she looked like she could not afford the merchandise. Privilege is legitimate when earned and many people deserve it. Skin color should not be considered when granting privilege.