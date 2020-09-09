Brugger: When is Enough Enough?

Enthusiasm is a marvelous thing. When we cheer our favorite team or go to a pep rally, nothing emerges to dim our body’s or our mind’s feelings of euphoria. Exercise, great food, an outstanding performance, or our passionate political beliefs can elicit a craving for more. Sometimes we go overboard. Then there are consequences. I have experienced them; maybe you have too. A political friend once introduced me using the phrase, “She’s always on.” Yup, politics can always get me going.
Seemingly, protestors in the US may have become addicted to their feelings of euphoria while demonstrating for the current cause, Black Lives Matter. Saturday night, a woman interviewed on broadcast news in Portland said that she has started with Moms Against Violence, and now she was coming every night to continue the protest. She dressed for it. A black motorcycle helmet and body padding (armor?) signaled that she knew the demonstration might turn ugly.
Portland and other cities have spawned tribes. The tribes are on both sides of the cause. They secure each other’s allegiance. The adrenaline rush is intoxicating, and it can overcome ethical and moral norms. That is why instigators have an easy time turning peaceful protest into looting and destruction. When Martin Luther King used the public demonstration to good effect, he called them marches. They had a beginning and an end. The violence usually came from law enforcement in the form of dogs, batons, and water hoses. Looting and property destruction were not part of the sanctioned actions.
While a successful demonstration protesting an issue that must be addressed by a government can encourage public support, any violent actions can diminish the effect. Accumulation of garbage or significant disruption of needed services accomplishes additional negative results. While participation in symbolic gestures of public outcry feels like an accomplishment, it is temporary. Hard work is yet to come.
Citizens who are only familiar with the civil rights struggle as history may not fully understand that significant change occurred over at least two decades. Documentaries, books, and speeches compress slow, deliberate effort into moments. Working to change any system is tedious. Setbacks occur. Our legal system takes time and persistence. Changing the public’s perception of the status quo is not quickly done.
The phrase Black Lives Matter (BLM) compresses a complex problem into three words. It is a righteous cause, but there are many parts to a solution. Ignoring the fact that more violence is used when apprehending people of color is not an option. I know of some white teens who were exploring a vacant rural property. The sheriff investigated the trespass. He told the kids to leave after he recognized them as sons of respectable parents. That is the essence of the “White Privilege” spoken of along with the issue of BLM. If no aggressive behavior is noted, whites are presumed to be innocent, while people of color often are not. Oprah Winfrey was once questioned in a luxury store in Switzerland when the “greeter” thought she looked like she could not afford the merchandise. Privilege is legitimate when earned and many people deserve it. Skin color should not be considered when granting privilege.
It may be that cooler weather will produce cooler heads. Perhaps people will find other, less violent tribes to satisfy their need to belong. Dominating the streets is not an option. We as citizens understand that Black Lives Matter, that some people do not like public health restrictions, that individual freedom is a concern of many people. Guns, stones, pepper spray, or fists will not convince anyone. Resentful compliance breeds more determined opposition. Enough is certainly enough.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
