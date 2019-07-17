Where to start? One of the past week’s news battles was about telling the new President of Boise State how to do her job. Presumably, she is a well-qualified administrator who knows something about public universities. She, no doubt, studied the student body she would inherit as well as the types of students the public schools in Idaho would send her. She knows the degrees Boise State will confer and the quality of the professors and others who will attempt to ready the students for their future. She knows the educational goals of the Idaho Board of Education who’s mission statement is: “Idaho Education: High Potential—High Achievement. The mission of the Board is to provide leadership, set policy, and advocate for transforming Idaho’s educational system to improve each Idaho citizen’s quality of life and enhance the state’s global competitiveness.”
So, why did a minority of the Republican legislators believe that they should send a letter exhorting Boise State to abandon programs to bring students who might be at an academic disadvantage up to speed? Of course, they prompted another letter from democratic lawmakers demanding that Boise State ignore any such program cuts. To my knowledge, neither group’s letter mentioned the special academic accommodations made to athletes on revenue producing sports teams.
How can we transform Idaho’s educational system to meet 21st century needs without boosting every student in every way we can? Every legislative session for two decades has been dominated by discussions on education funding and policy. We are aware that our K-12 outcomes are not at the level needed. If we are to produce college graduates of sufficient ability, it just makes sense that our state universities will have to give a leg up to some of our high school graduates.
I will illustrate from family experience. My husband, who became an AF navigator with an electrical engineering degree and later a master’s degree left his rural hometown to attend the University of Nebraska. His brother, who retired as the vice president of a renowned Civil Engineering firm and a Lt Col in the AF National Guard had proceeded him. Both had great HS grades. Both found that they were not well prepared for the classes they took. Even a College prep track and all the math and science they could take didn’t make up for the limitations of a rural school district.
While a few elite public and private colleges may be able to provide their educations without significant programs to fill in the academic holes, most of higher education now realizes that not all academic backgrounds are created equal. Why should taxpayers spend even a dime for programs that do not do everything they can to assure success?
Another direction the letter(s) seemed to take is; why do special recruiting among populations who might not expect to go to college? Currently in Idaho, our higher education system is not overcrowded. Admitting a minority student will not take admission away from anyone else. The day of giving overwhelming favoritism to students from diverse backgrounds has not come to Idaho. Any argument for or against affirmative action in any form at Idaho campuses is just not needed—unless the argument is a straw man for placing barriers to diversity.
Indeed, the action of the Republican legislators in some ways goes against the notion that more people in Idaho should be exposed to educational opportunities after high school. Continuing to be educated is the process of opening the mind to the new and different. We need diversity of experience and thought to grow as human beings.
It just seems illogical to tell a new college President how to do the job when she has demonstrated to her employer that she has a good grasp of the specialized knowledge necessary to run a university. Or maybe, they were just trying to warn her to be politically correct according to their preferences?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.