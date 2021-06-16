 Skip to main content
Brugger: What is Equal Justice?
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: What is Equal Justice?

Over Sunday dinner, our family frequently discussed legal philosophy, an interest throughout my adult life. However, my viewpoints have shifted over time and are now part of the entire Social Justice, Systemic Racism lenses which have turned the subject in new directions. The notion that the only people allowed to work during the pandemic shutdowns were essential people or shunning the unvaccinated leads some groups to an impression of unequal justice.

Recent conversations have convinced me to contemplate my attitude. In thinking about any interaction that I could have with the justice system, I have assumed that my status as an otherwise “good” person would merit a lenient consequence. But unfortunately, that assumption also allowed me to divide others into groups called good people and bad people.

Reforms to the justice system, such as public defenders and Miranda rights or criminal justice degrees, seemed to take care of things at various levels. My favorable view of our justice system held — until it didn’t. I have not had any adverse events in my life. Still, the observations that I’ve made concerning the widespread distrust of government point toward interactions with the justice system as an instigator.

First, there is the notion of white-collar and blue-collar crime. Bernie Madoff’s con and the Great recession of 2008 are examples of white-collar crime, yet the victims totaled the numbers of a small war or a massacre. Business attire does not denote less harmful consequences. Theft is theft. Suicide caused by overwhelming events is less direct than murder, but mortality is still premature.

Then there is the notion of punishment. When the Quakers in Pennsylvania proposed putting prisoners in cells, they thought of a cot, a table, a chair, a candle, and a bible. The prisoner was encouraged to reflect upon sin and repent. But there is also the thought of making incarceration as unpleasant as possible, encouraging the convict not to repeat criminal activity. The harshness of a criminal penalty is too often dependent on the subjective measure of a criminal’s worth to society.

The Civil Justice system causes even more harm, and critics cite both overuse and underuse as significant problems. Individuals and institutions are the victims of overuse. The power of financial resources too often outweighs otherwise fair laws. A well-known example is a contractor who must sue a business or individual for payment. The contractor does not have the money to overcome an experienced legal team’s maneuvers to oppose all lawsuits or to bring suits against others. Companies even consider it a savvy business strategy.

Deep pockets attract lawsuits. Companies and the government are embroiled in legal action seeking monetary penalties that compensate the attorney and the named victim. The parties to the suit could use mediation, but going to trial gains notoriety and, often, contributions to a cause.

Underuse can be a result of the common belief that “you can’t fight city hall.” Money can be a factor, but also there is the view that the law would not be on your side. Too often, the problem is access to legal advice. Metropolitan areas usually have storefront legal clinics, but the vast majority of America does not. Within a country dedicated to equality, the feeling of being powerless before the legal system leads to distrust and anger. Something is wrong. Something must be changed.

Like all difficult situations at the junction of public policy and society’s needs, the answers are complex. In the case of equal justice, we must solve them, or the foundation of our democracy will crumble. Societies living with any autocracy expect unequal treatment, even if they resent it. Americans expect equal justice, and their resentment is justified.

We must abandon our cynicism about the possibility of change. We can realize the truth of an unequal legal system regardless of our personal experiences. It will take legislation, efficient and effective management practices, and public funding to address the problem. However, without the voter’s demand for change, nothing will be done. Currently, activism focuses on the harm rather than the root cause of that harm. Equal justice is a good catchphrase, but we must be aware that the achievement will only come when we pay attention to all the details.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.

