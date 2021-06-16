Brugger: What is Equal Justice?

Then there is the notion of punishment. When the Quakers in Pennsylvania proposed putting prisoners in cells, they thought of a cot, a table, a chair, a candle, and a bible. The prisoner was encouraged to reflect upon sin and repent. But there is also the thought of making incarceration as unpleasant as possible, encouraging the convict not to repeat criminal activity. The harshness of a criminal penalty is too often dependent on the subjective measure of a criminal’s worth to society.

The Civil Justice system causes even more harm, and critics cite both overuse and underuse as significant problems. Individuals and institutions are the victims of overuse. The power of financial resources too often outweighs otherwise fair laws. A well-known example is a contractor who must sue a business or individual for payment. The contractor does not have the money to overcome an experienced legal team’s maneuvers to oppose all lawsuits or to bring suits against others. Companies even consider it a savvy business strategy.

Deep pockets attract lawsuits. Companies and the government are embroiled in legal action seeking monetary penalties that compensate the attorney and the named victim. The parties to the suit could use mediation, but going to trial gains notoriety and, often, contributions to a cause.