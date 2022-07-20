Brugger: What is a good education?

This column started with a cartoon from the New Yorker. A young man in graduation attire to his parents, “Now I’ll never have to learn anything again.” Then there was a conversation after I’d tossed off the meme, “So many books, so little time.” A friend replied that she had just never gotten into books and never read that much.

Today, I was researching the coursework at CSI, thinking I might take advantage of the golden opportunity to study at the senior tuition rate. For fun, I looked over the syllabus for courses I’d taken in the past. Guess what? They plan to teach new material absent from my classes.

I am working through a group of books to understand the far right better. One is Battle for the American Mind, Uprooting a Century of Miseducation. The author is Pete Hegseth with David Goodwin, who helped found the Ambrose school in Boise. They conclude that a classical Christian education will produce adults capable of clearheaded reasoning and virtuous lives.

After detailing faults with the current public school system and blaming them all on a perceived overwhelming liberal-Marxist, anti-Christian mindset purposely organized during the past century, they propose a workable solution. However, the solution does not cover the complexity of our current educational woes.

The above headline’s question sets up my answer, which is comprehensive but not in-depth. A good pre-K – 12 education prepares young people to learn and use new information throughout their life. To participate competently throughout our ever-longer lifetimes, no one should convince us that what we know today will be enough for tomorrow’s challenges.

Hegseth and Goodwin are correct in their assertion that, by leaving the critical study of art, music, logic, rhetoric, critical thinking, and other humanities from curriculums, we are focusing too much on practical skills. On the other hand, education is often seen as an economic exchange. There should be an economic benefit for the money spent to acquire it.

The two major roadblocks to my definition of a good education are significant. Affording the cost of lifetime education and the fondness for learning are the subjects of heated debate.

The cost of education competes with innumerable human needs and desires. However, deferred educational opportunities are costly. An educated population is a necessity for a democratic government. It is of strategic importance to the security of every nation, but especially to a country where citizens have a say in decision-making.

One of the most overlooked outcomes of our school system is the number of people who learned to despise the process. They do not consider themselves successful in formal learning situations.

No one solved their learning problems, or their social relationships were problematic or hurtful. Sometimes the two concerns overlapped. No wonder they cannot see the benefit in continuing to learn new things into adulthood.

One particular paragraph in the book I’ve been referencing disturbed me. The authors quote a book called Cynical Theories. “…the Left’s very precise technical usage of [words] inevitably bewilders people, and, in their confusion, they may go along with things [I would add oppose] they wouldn’t if they had a common frame of reference to help them understand what is actually meant by the word.” In fact, misunderstanding is common. The ability to question statements for clarity is a crucial skill.

I agree with the use of the word mis-education. I may adopt it for continued use. The substance of functional literacy and numeracy skills have evolved in my lifetime and will continue to grow. If the developed world is to survive, increased exposure to education throughout our lifetime is essential. We cannot try to simplify communication or fail to teach complex subject matter as a substitute for rigorous education for the “masses.”

The percentage of our population whose brains are not able to learn is small. Some brains require more time and unique presentation of subject matter, but a living brain is always a learning brain.

All levels of our education system must undertake the process of redesigning their product and their delivery methods.

They need to market to significantly different levels of need and increase demand from all of them. The educational strategy must focus on supply from the cradle to the grave