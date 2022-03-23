Brugger: We watch in horror, and then we don't watch

It has been at least 70 years since we watched a western civilization bombed into rubble. We know the war in Ukraine has displaced over 10 million people, but it is hard to believe. The pictures we see show people who are well dressed and well-fed. They would be right at home in middle America. It’s hard to believe that the rubble we see is damage to a modern European street.

Ukraine supplies wheat that Egypt will have a difficult time replacing. Their top exports are sunflower seed or safflower oil, corn; iron ores or concentrates; wheat; and semi-finished products made from iron or non-alloy steel. They had $49.4 million in exports in 2020, and their trade deficit with other countries went down by half. Why is this war going on? We are watching useless destruction and murder by warfare.

I could never hope to explain the complexity of the geopolitical forces that created Putin’s war, but I believe there are cautionary tales to be told. One of the most important concepts is that our world population has suffered so many traumas in person or via media that we, as a group, have lost the ability to be shocked. We expect turmoil, and we prepare to combat it aggressively. Unfortunately, in the process of adjusting our lives to the changes forced on us, we begin to see a benefit to an autocratic government.

All winter long, our visual news has featured images of natural disasters. Since 2011, we have had pictures of terror strikes and war destruction. News junkie that I am, I still find some of the predictable shots of the victims talking about their experience overblown. COVID coverage is not leading the news currently. I became angry at the everyday footage of gowned nurses and doctors, masses of medical equipment, and patients being cared for by more people than I ever imagined at a bedside. The networks spent too much time depicting the human interest in the story. I wanted just the latest news.

The disease is understandable, adding the social, technical, and cultural change in just the 22 years of the new century to the mixture. Life becomes alarming for those who attack a roadblock rather than find the way around. Given an opportunity, they fight. When they can, they ignore. A lack of empathy can be a reason for the neglect, but I believe it is often too much empathy combined with overwhelming personal circumstances.

Our recorded history gives us many examples through myth, religion and experience of societies looking for a messiah who will bring victory and peace. It is interesting because the outcome of victory is often more problems. Hostility always produces casualties and destruction that the victors must mitigate.

Vladimir Putin is the current example of a failed autocrat. During the cold war with the KGB, his experience taught him the strategies of collected power. When his various bids for world respect met with disaster and opposition to his domestic governance grew, he increasingly turned to the tactics of the Soviet-style one-party rule. Even his supporters can lose influence by disagreeing with him.

George Orwell warned us about the control of the truth in his book “1984.” That is what all autocratic governments must do to remain in power. Propaganda is not questioned by those whose life is as good as possible. When someone feels lied to or change will benefit them, they realize that the emperor has no clothes.

Yes, bad things happen to good people. While we would prefer to have more minor things to pay attention to, other lives will always impact ours. In our current world, distance matters less. After considering any action we can take, we can usually file distressing news in the folders “things I might need to know” or “things where I’ve learned a lesson.” We must keep watching and caring, but we don’t always have to let horror be part of our mindset.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

