Brugger: We Need to Change Our Conversations About Rights

If I understand the position of some individuals whose concerns are labeled as conservative, right, or far-right, they believe minority rights have displaced non-minority rights. Women’s rights are undermining men’s rights. The poor (often minorities or undocumented) are held in place by the availability of handouts that replace the income from individual work. I believe that they are reasonable, but not correct, in adopting that position. Our angry public conversations about our Constitutional rights do nothing to address legitimate concerns.
I am annoyed and frequently make negative comments about associating the harmful effects of state re-writes of voting laws with only minority and poor voters. It is only in recent decades that registration and polling access has expanded. The fact is that the restrictions put in place impact every voter in the United States. There is no need to stress only the minority vote and feed the resentment from everyone else.
Drop boxes, absentee voting, and even “ballot harvesting” are safe when adequately regulated. Early voting has not produced voting fraud. We can recount disputed totals. Measures that increase voter turn-out increase our confidence in election results. Their restriction damages all of us. Non-judicial overturn of an election is open corruption and gerrymandering of legislative districts is the same thing.
Sexual assault is not just a woman’s issue. Men and women and people who identify as LGBTQ have the right to decry sexual harassment. These are not just minority issues.
A young woman recently won the Scripts spelling bee. The media stressed her skin color and how unusual it was for a black girl to attain that honor. Isn’t it time to stop or at least reduce the mention of skin color or any other non-essential characteristic when referring to newsworthy individuals? Visual images are certainly enough.
Martin Luther King spoke powerfully about judging people by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin. We cannot do that without talking about people as individuals. All individuals are so much more than their biological details, the groups they associate with, their ancestry, or even their past. All people with common characteristics are not necessarily the same.
Those of us who see the world through the lenses of the social sciences must be especially careful because we quickly characterize people into groups. It is a necessity when thinking about statistical norms applied in research. However, statistics never express absolute certainty. It is too easy to adopt a tone of superiority when speaking about academic knowledge outside of that setting. It is understandable for individuals to become upset when they are branded unfairly by a statistical probability.
In the bible, Matthew 7.5 rejects judgmentalism, a common and complex human failing. It is helpful to note the consequences of other’s mistakes so that we can avoid them in our own lives, but it is detrimental to reject someone without reasonable justification.
The ten amendments included in the Bill of Rights protect minorities from the majority. We all are, at times, a part of a minority. The Constitution’s intention is that, while the majority rules, they cannot completely suppress the minority. The opposite is also true.
Government has no place regulating our private thoughts. However, we expect the government to pass laws restricting others from harming us no matter what they believe. Our government must let all of us vote. Lawful legislation establishes the process.
It’s all about individual attitudes. When we understand that actions driven by a sense of dispossession of our rights or retribution for past wrongs will only make matters worse, we can decide to change. The QAnon phrase, “Where We Go One, We Go All,” is also accurate for those of us who want peace and prosperity for every life in our country and our world. It does not have to mean that we will all fall into anarchy.
When we individually want justice for all, our institutions will root out injustice wherever it exists. When we individually expect equal treatment under the law, we will recognize it and insist upon it for everyone. We, after all, are the government.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.