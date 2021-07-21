Brugger: We Need to Change Our Conversations About Rights

A young woman recently won the Scripts spelling bee. The media stressed her skin color and how unusual it was for a black girl to attain that honor. Isn’t it time to stop or at least reduce the mention of skin color or any other non-essential characteristic when referring to newsworthy individuals? Visual images are certainly enough.

Martin Luther King spoke powerfully about judging people by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin. We cannot do that without talking about people as individuals. All individuals are so much more than their biological details, the groups they associate with, their ancestry, or even their past. All people with common characteristics are not necessarily the same.

Those of us who see the world through the lenses of the social sciences must be especially careful because we quickly characterize people into groups. It is a necessity when thinking about statistical norms applied in research. However, statistics never express absolute certainty. It is too easy to adopt a tone of superiority when speaking about academic knowledge outside of that setting. It is understandable for individuals to become upset when they are branded unfairly by a statistical probability.