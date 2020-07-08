Brugger: We Need a Community Center Now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Times-News Editor Alison Smith asked for post-COVID ideas. I took the request to mean what did staying-at-home teach you about what is possible and required to build our city for the future. As always, I have ideas. Certainly, Twin Falls has become my place in the world. After sampling widely, I cannot think of anywhere I would rather be every day. The concern I have is that the adaptations we have been asked to make for public health are being dismissed. At least part of the reason, I believe, is that we have mentally divided the fifty thousand plus of us into “people I choose to care about” and “others.” Perhaps it is also “people I understand” and “others I don’t.”

Something that has been proposed and discussed in the past needs to be advanced in priority. We need a robust community center. We need a place to gather to meet, to play, to learn, and to exchange ideas. Much of the thinking has been about a facility geared toward our indoor recreation needs, but we need to be bolder in our dreams.