Brugger: We are Targets of Fear Itself

The pause of the Idaho Legislative session in Boise is a cautionary tale about useless responses to the COVID-19. Ignoring public health experts has been justified with an admirable goal of not living in fear. Unfortunately, to the virus, it looks like the enemy has surrendered. The virus has been allowed to get stronger and more versatile in conquering the human body it needs to survive. We have become angry, but we have not successfully opposed.

Children learn to avoid germs that cause disease. We know that our bodies are capable of overcoming disease when given time and medicine. More recently, we have become aware that a variety of medicines are no longer effective against bacteria. Adding to this, we also now know that germs can be both bacteria and viruses. My formal education certainly did not include understanding of the behavior of a virus vs. a bacterium. I have had to learn that informally.