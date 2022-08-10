Brugger: Wasting wealth

My news consumption yesterday was limited because we were driving home from Colorado. We usually listen to the news on the hour from Fox or Potus through our Sirius XM service. Both outlets featured the new bill dubbed Inflation Reduction, and the deal Sen. Sinema struck to get it passed.

The criticism centered around the elimination of closing a loophole that gives a tax advantage to an accounting practice hedge funds regularly employ. The news did not include that the bill now levies an excise tax when a corporation buys back its stock. That change said the excise tax would bring in significantly more revenue than the closed loophole. Neither one will have a significant effect on consumer prices.

Hedge funds were traditionally used to level the pain of market swings and were helpful in the commodity markets. They use computer algorithms to aid their trading strategies in a complex marketplace. Each fund uses proprietary business models and may or may not take unfair advantage of our tax system. I believe that these funds require more in-depth study and targeted legislation to eliminate unfair practices.

On the other hand, I believe that stock buybacks are an excellent example of wasting wealth. They are an example of using a capitalist economy to strengthen an oligarchy rather than a democracy. The best use of capitalism is to increase the amount of economic output. Economic growth affects widespread sectors when economic output increases individual incomes and non-liquid assets as well as research and design engineering. When the expansion results from an increase in the wealth of fewer entities, it does not trickle down significantly.

The Trump administration’s tax bill sought to incentivize corporations to bring cash banked overseas into our country. Most businesses used the money to buy back their stock; the action increased the value (price) of the remaining stock. The company itself increased in value because of the reduction in stock debt. In other words, the maneuver rewarded only the people who owned the stock, including executives who received their compensation in stock options.

The stock buyback strategy has become a common way for CEOs to claim their contracted compensation from the growth in the value of their company. It’s easy pickings because it involves nothing more than making investment fund managers happy to report increases in the value of their portfolios.

Investors looking for dividend income are unhappy when profit goes to the buyback instead of the shareholder. More money is passed around within the investment community when the only way for an investor to spend the money earned is to sell the stock and give part of the profit to the traders.

A stock market downturn harms the private investor depending on increasing their wealth for retirement or another cherished financial goal. Of course, the wealthy suffer a loss of net worth, but they have enough left over to continue their lifestyle uninterrupted.

Once upon a time, companies used their profit to raise wages, invest in R & D, and pay their investors dividends. The R & D investment increased the value of the company. Large companies split their stock when the price got too high and increased the amount of growth available for individual investors. However, the current business practice acquires investment debt. Of course, it is a method often frowned upon when used by families.

The United States faces challenges, one of which is the amount of private debt underlying the growth in our GDP. Wealth is circulating and growing in a small sector of the economy. It is securing the well-being of that group of people, but it is putting the broader economy in jeopardy. We need a change in how we use wealth. Strong economies in strong countries contain a populace and businesses with cash and other assets allowing them to be resilient in coping with inevitable change.

Capital can be used for widespread growth or not. Consolidated wealth is inefficient in promoting robust economies. Our freedom to innovate is a precious part of our form of government. Our economic institutions must preserve those freedoms.