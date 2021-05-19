Brugger: War without blood

We all know that there is still a lot of bloody war globally, but not in most developed countries. It is sad to note that citizens and combatants shed blood in areas whose inhabitants are undesirable in other parts of the world — a topic for another column. In countries with valuable physical, historical, natural, and human resources, the destruction costs outweigh the victory’s gain. However, nations still feel compelled to project their power by undermining an adversary.
Robotic war is the stuff of science fiction. In the past, battlegrounds and combatants were designated. Civilians and property became the spoils of war, but they were often unharmed until a victor was apparent. The destructive power of modern warfare makes the resulting damage costly. Hence the advent of cyberwar. It is an unholy marriage of the dream of non-lethal combat and terrifying harm.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) laid the foundation of the internet as a powerful communication tool. Further research and development added social networking and remote control to the mix. I was one of the millions who saw almost unlimited and positive uses for this technology. In this case, the devil really was within the details.
The user controls the input to a cyber system. Obscure gremlins called algorithms control the output. Who knew they could be so evil? Bernie Madoff, hackers, and national intelligence agencies, sometimes called spies or infiltrators, saw the opportunity. There has always been a collaboration between the military and national intelligence. The cyber-world has split the military into two parts. The Department of Defense must now look at the equal threat of cyberwar and physical war.
Like our current pandemic caused by a microscopic virus that attacks our bodies, the virus constructed by a mathematical algorithm attacks our minds with written and visual communication. That evil virus also attacks the calculations of our information systems. It can change the commands of our control systems—even the family car. An analogy could be that the severe mental illness that causes individuals to hallucinate and hear voices in their heads has spread into our physical world. We are currently doomed to fight invisible enemies in a bloodless war.
Warfare used to be the domain of a professional class. Now the fight will use every human on the planet. Individuals have enlisted; however, they don’t know it. They have accepted propaganda as truth. They have allowed malware into their computer or a computer system because they have ignored security measures. They have passed on propaganda supplied by disrupters which then misinforms thousands. Our citizens manipulate others in our country, but other countries are originating most of the attacks. Most ransomware incidents arise overseas but route through domestic infrastructure to obscure that fact.
Individuals who own guns are a significant deterrent to invasion. Now it is up to us all to become cyber warriors. This fact saddens me, but it requires me to accept bits of cynicism and suspicion. I must assume that someone might hack one or more of my digital devices or try to take control of my smart home and car. I need to mount a defense. I need to be more critical of the facts and opinions I choose to adopt into my thought processes. Anyone born before 1990 will likely need to work hard to gain the necessary skills. Those raised in the age of the internet will have to expand their thoughts on the subject.
Intelligence agencies can save a fortune by substituting digital spying for human spies in other countries. They look for research results, business strategy, agricultural, climate, transportation, economic, and medical data. They can recruit help and identify influencers. But spying and cyber warfare still cost money for machines and people who can use them. It requires people who can plan attacks. The battlefield and combatants are different, but the effort is still immense.
While we may have decreased bloodshed, we now have combat that can destroy with precision, change our civic life, and still be deadly. It is not the future we were hoping to gain.
