Brugger: Unequal Education is Still an Issue

No. I am not explicitly talking about segregated schools or schools in areas with a high poverty rate. My thoughts begin with the problems of rural school districts and then expand to education in the United States generally.
I have just returned from the Gordon, Nebraska, Class of 1960 reunion. My husband graduated with an accomplished cohort of people in his small town while I celebrated with 1,200 students from South High in Denver, Colorado. Three of his fellow students went on to become university professors. The military called some, and a few took over their parent’s ranches and farms. Others are engineers and business owners.
An interesting topic came up. Did high school prepare them adequately for their college experiences? The answer was no. The woman who eventually became a math professor said that she had to take more courses before she caught up with her college peers. Top grades in chemistry did not carry over to university courses. There were no advanced placement courses offered, even though my high school had them.
Sixty years have brought changes, but access to a wide range of subjects for rural schools depends upon internet access. For students who require the inspiration of a master teacher in person, academic life is more complicated. Idaho has more rural school districts than urban ones, but the quality of education is not equal in cities either.
The call for better educational opportunities for Idaho students is not new, but I believe that the scope of the problem is understated. The fact is that education is the foundation of security in our modern world. Unfortunately, the United States has an educational deficit within its adult population, which can grow until our nation loses its competitive advantage in the world.
While Robert Fulghum’s book, “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” offered needed perspective, the title did not state a universal truth. Today’s adults must participate in life-long learning, and they need reasoning skills that will prepare them to understand new information and discover what they don’t yet know.
When I was in school during the fifties, I knew that students were identified as “college prep” or “not.” There was a class distinction between the two.
I believe that too many adults are discouraged learners. During their formal school years, they decided that they were not smart enough to learn. That is a false assumption. Research into effective teaching methods and neuroscience have proved that most students can learn anything, given the information and time to learn.
I find it difficult to believe that more people in Idaho aren’t demanding comprehensive education reform. The system needs to include both initial education and reeducation. We all need to learn mechanical skills as well as intellectual skills. After our formal education, we need to be able to catch up with new information. The K-12 student needs more time in a school setting learning traditional subjects. They need music, art, practical living skills, and physical education they can continue throughout their life. Adults need post-secondary degrees or certificates and then continued access to new information. Changing career paths is the new normal.
To achieve this, we must pay for quality teacher education. We need to keep our classrooms busy 8-12 hours a day. We need to pay our master teachers as much as our administrators. We need to have a career path for para-educators who can provide individual tutoring when it is required. Members of school boards must look beyond the status quo. Their education can no longer be the measure of what is adequate today.
The revenue for public education cannot be dependent on the school district’s ability to tax its residents. Paying for education is as much a national issue as it is a local one. Knowledge is a strategic economic issue. We must take education out of the discussion involving individual worth or class. It is impossible to erase the allure of private, privileged education. Still, we can build equity into the public system giving our nation the competitive edge it will need to prosper and our citizens the confidence of self-worth promised by our founding principles.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.