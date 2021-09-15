Brugger: Unequal Education is Still an Issue

The call for better educational opportunities for Idaho students is not new, but I believe that the scope of the problem is understated. The fact is that education is the foundation of security in our modern world. Unfortunately, the United States has an educational deficit within its adult population, which can grow until our nation loses its competitive advantage in the world.

While Robert Fulghum’s book, “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” offered needed perspective, the title did not state a universal truth. Today’s adults must participate in life-long learning, and they need reasoning skills that will prepare them to understand new information and discover what they don’t yet know.

When I was in school during the fifties, I knew that students were identified as “college prep” or “not.” There was a class distinction between the two.

I believe that too many adults are discouraged learners. During their formal school years, they decided that they were not smart enough to learn. That is a false assumption. Research into effective teaching methods and neuroscience have proved that most students can learn anything, given the information and time to learn.