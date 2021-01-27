Brugger: Unearned discrimination is not just about skin and gender

Yes, we have a discrimination problem in the United States. We share it with the world, and it has been going on for more than two millennia. It is evident in both testaments of the Bible, the Koran, and the Hindu religion. By invoking the Creator, it becomes a matter of Cast. Currently, it has become the source of anger from people who are not racist or misogynist. Eliminating unearned discrimination from our minds may be one of the greatest spiritual and intellectual challenges of our century. Historians could also see it in the future as our greatest triumph.
Two books, “White Trash,” and “Caste” started me thinking about this topic. The first is a historical account of the origin of the title phrase. The second is an elaborate discussion of a perception that is harmful to the status of humans. In the US, it is about who must stay at the bottom of the pile.
Opinion: The vocal minority of Idaho's citizens, believing that stringent regulations, mandates, suggestions, or even encouragement violate their right to an unrestrained liberty, are mandating limits on (state) constitutional powers.
The action described by the verb “discriminate” is essential to our well-being. We must sort out what is useful, what is harmful. We can use it to explain preferences. We can use it to denote qualities we admire or disdain. We should not use it to “put people in their place.” We should not discriminate when talking about the fundamental worth of any living soul.
The historical record shows us our founders themselves were imperfect when they applied equality, or even equity, in their own lives. The hymn, “Amazing Grace,” was written by a slave trader turned abolitionist who recognized his failure to live up to our Creator’s spirit. We all err. Repentance and forgiveness are the meaningful practice of every moral life.
Skin color and gender discrimination can be addressed by law because they are visible. They are examples of caste in our nation because of the unearned, largely negative, attributes assigned to them. The problem of discrimination that depends on demeaning adjectives can only be addressed thoughtfully. Unearned discrimination is a universal human problem. It applies to the way we talk to ourselves as well as the way we talk about others. The way we use demeaning adjectives when we think about our behavior or character often determines how we characterize others.
Why yes, I have a lot of "thinks" about the current constitutional crisis. I am digesting the news and waiting for later this month to comment because the relevant response is multi-faceted. This week? Idaho.
The dictionary defines “diverse” as: “a range of different things.” Culture’s definition is: “the ideas, customs, and social behavior of a particular people or society.” Mike Pompeo recently tweeted that “multiculturalism is not who America is.” I would state that he is wrong. It is precisely the fact that we are multicultural that we have any hope of eliminating unearned discrimination. Southern culture, boating culture, foodie culture, gun culture, outdoor culture, and the list are endless. We have cultures brought to America from afar. We have New Mexico and Hawaii as examples of cultures forged within our union of states. A culture simply is. Some practices within it may not seem preferable to others, but, in America, we are free to choose which cultures we prefer to be a part of and which we do not.
Commentary during the inaugural referred to diversity ad nauseam. The characterization of our new Vice President and the number of firsts she represents is no longer news. That rhetoric and the visual landscape may incorrectly indicate that diversity referred to skin color and gender, excluding so much more. Think Bernie Sanders, dressed for the Northwoods, with recycled sweater mittens. Anyone questioning their place in our country could have interpreted those references to diversity as an admiration of others while derisive adjectives have been applied to them.
The rapid changes in our society have unsettled us all. Only the most focused among us can keep up with technology. There have been major changes in every academic subject I have ever brushed against in just the last ten years! Tomorrow there could be more. Every human on the planet has a reason to ask themselves, “Am I competent?”; “Am I relevant?”; “Do I fit in?” The answers, now as they always have, come from our associations with each other. We prosper in community. Let us, like Martin Luther King, search for the beloved community. We cannot demean or exclude without a just cause.
Jan. 14 Cartoon
Jan. 13 Cartoon
Jan. 11 Cartoon
Jan. 11 Cartoon
Jan. 10 Cartoon
Jan. 9 Cartoon
Jan. 8 Cartoon
Jan. 7 Cartoon
Jan. 6 Cartoon
Jan. 5 Cartoon
Jan. 4 Cartoon
Jan. 3 cartoon
Jan. 2 cartoon
Jan. 1 cartoon
Dec. 31 cartoon
Dec. 30 cartoon
Dec. 29 cartoon
Dec. 28 cartoon
Dec. 27 cartoon
Dec. 26 cartoon
Dec. 23 cartoon
Dec. 22 cartoon
Dec. 21 Cartoon
Dec. 20 Cartoon
Dec. 19 Cartoon
Nov. 19 cartoon
Nov. 18 Cartoon
Nov. 17 Cartoon
Nov. 16 Cartoon
Nov. 14 Cartoon
Nov. 14 Cartoon
Nov. 13 Cartoon
Nov. 12 Cartoon
Nov. 10 Cartoon
Nov. 9 Cartoon
Nov. 8 cartoon
Nov. 7 Cartoon
Nov. 6 Cartoon
Nov. 5 cartoon
Nov. 4 Cartoon
Nov. 1 cartoon
Oct. 31 Cartoon
Oct. 30 Cartoon
Oct. 29 Cartoon
Oct. 28 cartoon
Oct. 27 cartoon
Oct. 25 cartoon
Oct. 24 cartoon
Oct. 23 cartoon
Oct. 22 Cartoon
Oct. 21 Cartoon
Oct. 20 Cartoon
Oct. 19 Cartoon
Oct. 18 cartoon
Oct. 16 cartoon
Oct. 15 Cartoon
Oct. 14 Cartoon
Oct. 13 Cartoon
Oct. 12 Cartoon
Oct. 11 cartoon
Oct. 10 Cartoon
Oct. 9 Cartoon
Oct. 7 Cartoon
Oct. 6 Cartoon
Oct. 6 Cartoon
Oct. 5 Cartoon
Oct. 4 cartoon
Oct. 3 cartoon
Oct. 2 cartoon
Oct. 1 cartoon
Sept. 30 cartoon
Sept. 29 cartoon
Sept. 28 Cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
Cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
Cartoon
Cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
opn cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
cartoon
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.