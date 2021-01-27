Brugger: Unearned discrimination is not just about skin and gender

Yes, we have a discrimination problem in the United States. We share it with the world, and it has been going on for more than two millennia. It is evident in both testaments of the Bible, the Koran, and the Hindu religion. By invoking the Creator, it becomes a matter of Cast. Currently, it has become the source of anger from people who are not racist or misogynist. Eliminating unearned discrimination from our minds may be one of the greatest spiritual and intellectual challenges of our century. Historians could also see it in the future as our greatest triumph.

Two books, “White Trash,” and “Caste” started me thinking about this topic. The first is a historical account of the origin of the title phrase. The second is an elaborate discussion of a perception that is harmful to the status of humans. In the US, it is about who must stay at the bottom of the pile.

The action described by the verb “discriminate” is essential to our well-being. We must sort out what is useful, what is harmful. We can use it to explain preferences. We can use it to denote qualities we admire or disdain. We should not use it to “put people in their place.” We should not discriminate when talking about the fundamental worth of any living soul.