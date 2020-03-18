Brugger: Twin Falls Schools are Succeeding

All too often, I hear that the Twin Falls schools are failing. That remark is often part of a conversation about our property and other taxes. The conversation usually runs, “The schools aren’t using the money they have well, why should I (we) give them more? I beg to differ. As part of the third group of citizens who volunteered to provide input on the newest five-year strategic plan for our district, I learned several things and want to share them.
First thing. This process has underpinned our school board’s directions since the ‘90s. All effective boards of directors use a strategic plan. Flying by the seat of your pants on a month to month basis usually means two things; you only put out fires, or you continue to fight over the same priorities every board meeting. The document being prepared should guide the district until 2025. It addresses everything the three groups saw as basic issues confronting the district now as well as the future.
The second less often touted thing is, when the goals have been measured, they show favorable year over year improvement. That means that the implementation of the goals has been accomplished. It also means that new measures were taken when the trend was not positive. That is the best performance we can expect when looking at a large enterprise of any kind. Yes, there sometimes gee-wiz exceptions where improvement is astounding, but they cannot be expected, only applauded.
A new goal in the next plan will be Wellness. It is meant to address the sad fact that many of our district’s students need psychological and other specific help to become successful. Is that a proper role for schools? I believe it is, again for two reasons. First, what these kids need most is the information necessary to re-think their situation. Second, every person on the planet wants to be the best they can be. That is one way of talking about wellness. Kids’ brains are developing and learning to learn. Why not give them the education they need throughout their life while their job now is to learn? It’s better than searching through the stacks of self-help books or looking for the right counselor to help later.
Our school district already has programs to help parents. They are focused on high school graduates who are ready for additional college or a career and additional college later. They have programs for students who are at risk of not even completing high school. They have programs for students who demonstrate the ability to accomplish learning above the norm for their age and grade level. In the future we can see well enough to plan for, it is clear that the most important tools our students will need is the skills to learn the things they didn’t learn in high school or even after graduating from some level of higher education. Our school district has a plan for that.
After a draft is prepared from the current inputs, Twin Falls residents will be able to read and comment on it on the District website. The district is prepared to get a landslide of comments. That would be a successful outcome. However, if the experience of the past is an indication, there won’t be very many. Don’t let that happen. I’m not saying everyone should find fault. I’m saying, at least give a thumbs up which means you’ve read it and you like it. My hope is that you will spread the word about the things you like. If you don’t like something, try to suggest specifically how you want the subject addressed.
One more input you might want to make. The idea of magnet schools was proposed to meet more than one of the larger goals. A magnet school’s advantage is that it has a focus that engages students with interests in specific subjects or who prefer different ways of learning the curriculum. If you were thinking about a school which would excite a child or children (or you when you were in school) what kind of a school would that be? Give me a piece of your mind by email, or even email the superintendent or your local school board member. I’d love to know what you think about magnet schools.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.