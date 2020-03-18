Brugger: Twin Falls Schools are Succeeding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new goal in the next plan will be Wellness. It is meant to address the sad fact that many of our district’s students need psychological and other specific help to become successful. Is that a proper role for schools? I believe it is, again for two reasons. First, what these kids need most is the information necessary to re-think their situation. Second, every person on the planet wants to be the best they can be. That is one way of talking about wellness. Kids’ brains are developing and learning to learn. Why not give them the education they need throughout their life while their job now is to learn? It’s better than searching through the stacks of self-help books or looking for the right counselor to help later.

Our school district already has programs to help parents. They are focused on high school graduates who are ready for additional college or a career and additional college later. They have programs for students who are at risk of not even completing high school. They have programs for students who demonstrate the ability to accomplish learning above the norm for their age and grade level. In the future we can see well enough to plan for, it is clear that the most important tools our students will need is the skills to learn the things they didn’t learn in high school or even after graduating from some level of higher education. Our school district has a plan for that.