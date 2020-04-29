Brugger: Trumpism’s Approach to Governance

The United States has at least 17 different intelligence-gathering agencies attached to various departments in the Government. Medical intelligence reported to the National Security Council as early as November 2019 that China seemed to have a breakout of a severe respiratory disease. China has been the source of other pandemics or pandemic threats since 1900. The US has collaborated on virus research in Wuhan, where the outbreak was most severe. As background, we have had 5 worldwide pandemic threats since 2000. We had the CDC, HHS, and FEMA at the Federal level who should have had plans in place to act. Without alarming the public, action could have begun to ensure readiness.

Epidemic readiness should have been assessed in every city and county with results collected and used for planning at the Federal level. As soon as potential shortages in available supplies were noted, contingency plans should have identified sources of supply or manufacture. As hot spots emerged, they should have been a focus. The public should have been alerted, perhaps as early as November, that the “flu season” might include a yet unknown strain. Low-level precautions should have been encouraged. Perhaps a two-tier distancing strategy (urban/rural) plus travel advisories could have preceded more stringent measures.