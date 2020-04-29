Brugger: Trumpism’s Approach to Governance

Later, I will give a more thorough explanation as to why I use the word Trumpism. For now, I will just say that our President seems to be deviating from standard Presidential practices and the Republican Party’s traditionally conservative political beliefs. He has, in fact, formed a new party which is Republican in name only.
Any Government at any level requires technical knowledge, financial acumen, good interpersonal skills, historical knowledge, with both strategic and tactical planning ability. The larger the scope of responsibility, the wider range of areas that must be known. In a way, the Federal Government has become the largest conglomerate in the world.
Unfortunately, the need to respond to the COVID virus has exposed the glaring weaknesses in the President’s approach to governance. In order to avoid the cheap shot of pointing fingers, I will first attempt to list the actions which are the Federal Government’s responsibility. Then I will postulate about the administration’s theories of governance which led to an incompetent response.
Federal Government coordinates action by the states. In a crisis, each state should not have to create the wheel or to compete for resources. The Federal Government should act like a clearinghouse for logistics and best practices. Emergency reserves should be positioned to be used to augment needs each state is unable to meet statewide for themselves. New information about the nature and extent of the crisis should be first vetted and then disseminated with one voice. Discussion should occur in private; consensus should be spoken about in public. The Federal Government should bring as much order as possible as soon as possible to a chaotic situation.
The United States has at least 17 different intelligence-gathering agencies attached to various departments in the Government. Medical intelligence reported to the National Security Council as early as November 2019 that China seemed to have a breakout of a severe respiratory disease. China has been the source of other pandemics or pandemic threats since 1900. The US has collaborated on virus research in Wuhan, where the outbreak was most severe. As background, we have had 5 worldwide pandemic threats since 2000. We had the CDC, HHS, and FEMA at the Federal level who should have had plans in place to act. Without alarming the public, action could have begun to ensure readiness.
Epidemic readiness should have been assessed in every city and county with results collected and used for planning at the Federal level. As soon as potential shortages in available supplies were noted, contingency plans should have identified sources of supply or manufacture. As hot spots emerged, they should have been a focus. The public should have been alerted, perhaps as early as November, that the “flu season” might include a yet unknown strain. Low-level precautions should have been encouraged. Perhaps a two-tier distancing strategy (urban/rural) plus travel advisories could have preceded more stringent measures.
China named its outbreak on Jan. 7 and recorded its first death on Jan. 11. The first case outside China was January 13. With the intelligence which the US already had, we should have been screening travelers from foreign countries no later than January 15-16. They all should have been told to report any respiratory illness with fever to a public health agency, and those agencies should have been told to start collecting data even as it was being updated from reports worldwide.
The economic response has been robust but lacks enough oversite. Congress did not carefully craft the legislation to equitably serve the target small business. With more thorough advanced planning, businesses, especially manufacturing, could have continued with altered processes in place.
Trumpism has stripped oversite from the federal government. It has put laser-like focus on assessing blame instead of solutions. Its main priorities have been controlling our populations of people originally born in a foreign country and raising the prices of the stock market indexes. It has focused on unemployment numbers but not full-time wages which will support a family. It has shifted appropriated funds to a border wall effort in opposition to congressional appropriation. Alarmingly, it has spent attention and treasure building a strong cult of personality around the president. We could do better.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
