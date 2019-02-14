Try 1 month for 99¢

I try to give credit where credit is due. I always look for ways that I can approve of the actions or ideas of individuals I generally don’t agree with. Therefore, I must applaud the bravura performance of our President giving his State of the Union speech. From the opening to the encouraging ending, the speech held together better than most to its intent as a call to united governing. He made three different nods to the increased power that women hold one hundred years after gaining the right to vote. His choice of first family guests was heartwarming and sent a clear message that anti-Semitism was not on his approved agenda. He was subdued as he brought up controversial topics. It was hard to find much to engage social media early on except whether Nancy Pelosi was being gracious or dismissive with her facial features and manner of applause.

That being said, I still have concerns. Steven Miller, who has been known as the advisor most associated with nationalist ideals, crafted a speech that did not overtly sound like a call to fellow believers. Instead, he surprised me by being able to send a clear message to the most ardent base of Trump supporters without alarming more moderate parts of the electorate.

The first part of the strategic plan for the speech was its call toward unity. Like most speeches in this vein, it clearly added weight to the president’s agenda, but that was not the purpose strategically. His base has been alarmed by the vitriol aimed at the president, which they believe is much more intense than any other president has suffered; although both of the Bushes and Obama can make cases against this. This speech gives a Trump apologist ample evidence of trying very hard, very hard indeed to legislate across party lines.

The second strategy is also somewhat opaque. In calling for all the items on his agenda, he invoked modifiers which allude to fearful things, i.e. criminals, drugs, disease, unending war, and financial collapse—of the direst outcome. The academics who have studied the personality traits of the steadfast Trump supporter say that they tend to be more fearful and less optimistic about their future than those who are inclined to oppose Trump’s policies. While laudable on its face, these parts of the speech tended toward a type of subliminal propaganda which can be dangerous for the population at large.

The first danger comes in the form of suicide which is caused by overwhelming feelings of hopelessness. From the loss of love to the loss of the hope of being able to maintain a way of life, incidents can accumulate in an individual’s mind and make ending one’s life preferable. The drug epidemic is similar in cause. When life is hard, take a chemical to make it less painful.

The second danger is increased anger. At anger’s root is fear. This is one of the first behavior modification steps taught in anger management classes. The cause is the biology of adrenalin released when someone is alarmed. Verbal, then physical anger is part of the fight or flight response as old as our species. Americans have suffered from a great many alarming incidents in recent years. From terrorist activities to natural disaster to mass shootings, our adrenal systems have had a workout. When someone with a large public audience uses words that invoke fear, some people are more alarmed than others and the anger response is triggered.

Governor Little mentioned his concern about the growing number of people who are distrustful of all public institutions, including government in a speech the morning before the President’s appearance before Congress. In the “King and I,” the king sings the song, “It’s a Puzzlement.” The end of one stanza says, “But unless someday somebody trusts somebody/ There’ll be nothing left on earth excepting fishes!”

This is what concerns me about public life today. We are allowing ourselves to be fearful, to not trust, to be angry. Reality is that life is a web of self-interested beings designed to be dependent on each other. The danger is not just to the democratic ideal, but to human life itself.

PS: RIP Tumbleweed. I loved your comments.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Linda Brugger retired from the Air Force and is a former chairwoman of the Twin Falls County Democrats.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments