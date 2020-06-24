Brugger: Trump’s Long, Long Campaign and “Q”

It is a fact, relayed by Steve Bannon in a Frontline interview on January 13, 2020, that Trump considers himself a “POPULARist.” Adding another fact which was reported but not noticed widely, Trump filed the paperwork to establish his re-election campaign on election day January 2017. Trump has gathered direct campaign contributions since he was elected. He also signaled to supporters that they could establish PACs to support him. He did not completely finance his 2016 election campaign, and none of his own money will be at risk in 2020. He has been giving one-fourth of his $400K annual salary to government agencies 4 times a year at much-publicized events. Although his sons run his private businesses, he has access to funds derived from them.
Without looking into his campaign’s finance reports, it is easy to see what he has been spending campaign money on. In the beginning, at least, anyone who left his campaign was offered employment by the campaign. That may have been a way of keeping nondisclosure agreements in place. There is no doubt that he offers financial assistance to those who support him. However, that support dries up if a candidate or incumbent is not “100%” loyal. The difference from past presidents is how much vitriol he can spread at the drop of a hat and how he has made “loyalty” the mainstay of his presidency. He has also been able to portray himself as a victim of those who oppose him.
It appears clear, by connecting a few dots, that there is a well-coordinated propaganda machine in place to support a — yes, I dare to call it — cult of personality around him. It is evident to me that day to day governance of the country is an aside for him. He craves greatness and unconditional approval. The propaganda effort is probably homegrown. There are so many media-savvy Americans who are willing to volunteer “fan fiction” as well as paid content, that I doubt any foreign influence is necessary. Also, hostile foreign governments are interested in weakening and disrupting our government. Trump being Trump fits into their plan, but they do not have to involve themselves in it.
Most people I know who are disdainful of Democrats and all the nouns which have been associated with them or any candidate denoted by a D, think first of Fox News, Twitter, and Facebook. Most of what is broadcast in this media is misinformation or even just standard “spin” of facts in a Trump-positive way. Discerning readers are accustomed to fact-checking. However, another group of resources for those who want only conservative, Republican, or Trump approving content has emerged.
Forget the National Review. Think One America News Network (OANN). Think DuckDuckGo, the privacy guaranteeing search engine. There are several video bloggers/reporters who have also developed followers as well as less publicized websites. Trump has referred to OANN as “preferred” lately.
And then there is Q or QAnon and sites associated in some way with it. Randy Stapilus authored a column on its effects on Idaho politics on May 26. Q followers believe that Trump is writing or directing Q’s efforts. The media put out under Q’s banner is a trove of disinformation (deliberately false) and false premises leading to false conclusions about real facts. They have brought in the anti-vaccine crowd as part of the “ignore COVID” message as well as gun rights and even militia movements to “prepare for the big event Trump is orchestrating to bring down the evil liberal elite.” Lately, past Republican leaders have been singled out as part of that evil group.
The deep data technology developed in 2016 sends messages to those who will believe them. More importantly, it does not send messages that someone would question or report. What I have noted is that all platforms seem to follow the president’s concern for the day, especially the pushback he makes against anything negative. The content is polished. The graphics are first-rate, but I suspect they are often generated by the newest AI graphic software and are completely fake.
As we approach Independence Day, I hope that this series of columns leads to dedication to root out propaganda that will damage our democracy. Do not let the disrupters win!
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
