Brugger: Trump’s Long, Long Campaign and “Q”

It is a fact, relayed by Steve Bannon in a Frontline interview on January 13, 2020, that Trump considers himself a “POPULARist.” Adding another fact which was reported but not noticed widely, Trump filed the paperwork to establish his re-election campaign on election day January 2017. Trump has gathered direct campaign contributions since he was elected. He also signaled to supporters that they could establish PACs to support him. He did not completely finance his 2016 election campaign, and none of his own money will be at risk in 2020. He has been giving one-fourth of his $400K annual salary to government agencies 4 times a year at much-publicized events. Although his sons run his private businesses, he has access to funds derived from them.

Without looking into his campaign’s finance reports, it is easy to see what he has been spending campaign money on. In the beginning, at least, anyone who left his campaign was offered employment by the campaign. That may have been a way of keeping nondisclosure agreements in place. There is no doubt that he offers financial assistance to those who support him. However, that support dries up if a candidate or incumbent is not “100%” loyal. The difference from past presidents is how much vitriol he can spread at the drop of a hat and how he has made “loyalty” the mainstay of his presidency. He has also been able to portray himself as a victim of those who oppose him.