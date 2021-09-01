Brugger: Trump is a Brand, not a President

I have been at a loss to explain why long-time members of the Republican party have not dumped former President Donald Trump. I refuse to believe that most hold him in high esteem. His public persona is crude and crass. There is evidence that Lyndon Johnson had the same characteristics in private, but he was usually carefully controlled when appearing in his Presidential role.
So, who is the Public Trump? How did he shape the actions attributed to his four years in office? Why did the Republican establishment come to any support of him? It is not a mystery, but the question will be up for discussion for decades. The last query appears to have a simple answer. The establishment supported him because he won an election. Republicans had the power to advance their view of how our country should operate. His continuing popularity is the subject of today’s column.
Trump calls himself a businessman. I would say that, as a young man, he began the task of selling himself as a businessman. His father was plodding, cunning, successful but not a well-known individual. For whatever reason, Trump followed his father into the family business with a desire to be as well-known as he was wealthy. Along with any skill as a real estate developer, he developed impressive skills as a self-promoter. His last name aided his effort. In card games, the card that wins a hand is the Trump Card. It is often played with a flourish. Playing the Trump Card is a phrase meaning a total win.
Trump’s business success is controversial. He owns properties, but he also has mortgages on those properties. He has sold his name as a brand to investors who are the owners of the branded property. There is a public record of the failure of his businesses through the bankruptcy process. Westerners have a phrase for the slick easterner, “He’s all hat and no cattle.” I have often applied that phrase to Trump as a businessman.
After launching the TV Reality show, The Apprentice, Trump was a hugely successful celebrity. Unlike Reagan, Schwarzenegger, or Jesse Ventura, he styled himself as an anti-politician businessman. Since his company had never been subject to a board of directors, the only governing style Trump knew was that of a dictator. He lacked sophisticated negotiating skills. It is fair to say that his view of others assumes their motivations to be self-centered, focused on power and wealth, or that they are losers to be Trumped. The first he tries to maneuver, the second he defeats.
The successes of Trump’s term in office are primarily due to the White House Staff’s ability to manage Trump into supporting the Republican agenda. The failures are due to Trump’s primary goal of being a popular president and his inability to understand the complexities of governance and the situations he was dealing with. Trump always communicated to us in terms of black and white, good, and evil. He purported to be a strong leader. In a confusing world, that degree of certainty is appealing.
The continuing public words of support for Trump is an old-fashioned political strategy. You keep the former guy around until he isn’t meaningful. Currently, his political fundraising is healthy, but it isn’t as robust as it was. The mid-terms and their results will define what the Republicans will do with their celebrity president. He will not be nominated again. Too many youthful and appealing candidates wait in the wings. Powerful media-savvy forces are ready to support an anti-Trump of either party. The direction of the Republican party and its power is uncertain. No uniting force opposed to Trump’s autocratic appeal to the extreme Libertarians—which is against the rules of logical thought—has captured any attention. The play continues to be interesting, so I will keep buying tickets to the new acts.
One thing is sure. Like Craftsman Tools or Kenmore appliances, the Trump brand is becoming worthless.