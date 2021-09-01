Brugger: Trump is a Brand, not a President

The continuing public words of support for Trump is an old-fashioned political strategy. You keep the former guy around until he isn’t meaningful. Currently, his political fundraising is healthy, but it isn’t as robust as it was. The mid-terms and their results will define what the Republicans will do with their celebrity president. He will not be nominated again. Too many youthful and appealing candidates wait in the wings. Powerful media-savvy forces are ready to support an anti-Trump of either party. The direction of the Republican party and its power is uncertain. No uniting force opposed to Trump’s autocratic appeal to the extreme Libertarians—which is against the rules of logical thought—has captured any attention. The play continues to be interesting, so I will keep buying tickets to the new acts.