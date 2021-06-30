Brugger: Thoughts for Independence Day

All veterans and their family members may join the American Legion Family. Although many of our members saw conflict or were wounded, many of us only were able to sacrifice our lives if called upon. For me, called to duty during Desert Storm and in tech school during Vietnam, it felt as though I had given too little. Joining an organization dedicated to continuing the fight for our country by taking care of our children and youth, paying attention to national security, promoting Americanism, and promoting the care of our veterans, active duty members, and their families was a fit purpose for civilian life.

Whether by joining a service organization like the Legion or engaging in other civic activities, I leave you with the words of Abraham Lincoln to think about as we celebrate this Fourth of July. “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”