Brugger: Thoughts for Independence Day

This is my annual rerun of these thoughts. My hope is that the 4th of July celebrations enthuse you to pursue and appreciate the American Dream with pride in our community and its residents.

When I moved to Twin Falls, I decided that a good way to become involved in the community was to involve myself in the American Legion I had joined in 1992 after returning from service in Desert Storm. I had never been to a meeting, and I was surprised when they began with reciting the preamble to their (congressional) charter.

The words were written in 1918 when the Legion organized in Minneapolis. The organizers were Doughboys who had lived through the unbelievable carnage that was WWI. They wanted “to preserve the memories and incidents of our associations in the Great War(s)”.

If the Legion had stopped there, it would have been nothing but a group of old soldiers sitting around telling tales and, perhaps, drinking their sorrows. But they had started out by saying that their association was for “God and Country.” They were going to “Uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”; “Maintain Law and Order”; and “Foster and perpetuate a one hundred percent Americanism.” They had fought for something, and they were not going to stop.

But it did not end there with the sentiment of their experience. The Legion intended to pursue actions that would strengthen a country which was about to undergo profound social and cultural change. They intended to “inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation.”; “to combat the autocracy of both the classes and the masses;” “to make right the master of might”; “to promote peace and goodwill on earth”; “to safeguard and transmit to posterity the principles of Justice, Freedom, and Democracy.” Strong statements which could be taken cynically during times when our nation seemed to be struggling with its core values. I wondered that first time, if anyone still believed all those words.

The last sentence was the one which caught my attention and heart. “To consecrate our comradeship by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.” It was a solemn and unrestricted vow. A promise

All veterans may join the American Legion. Although many of our members saw conflict or were wounded, many of us only were able to sacrifice our lives if called upon. For me, called to duty during Desert Storm and in tech school during Vietnam, it felt as though I had given too little. Joining an organization dedicated to continuing the fight for our country by taking care of our children and youth, paying attention to national security, promoting Americanism, and promoting the care of our veterans, active-duty members, and their families was a fit purpose for civilian life.

Whether by joining a service organization like the Legion or engaging in other civic activities, I leave you with the words of Abraham Lincoln to think about as we celebrate this Fourth of July. “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

