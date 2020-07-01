Brugger: Thoughts for Independence Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I moved to Twin Falls, I decided that a good way to become involved in the community was to involve myself in the American Legion I had joined in 1992 after returning from service in Desert Storm. I had never been to a meeting, and I was surprised when they began with reciting the preamble to their charter. At that first reading, I was aware of the sentiment attached.

The words were written in 1918 when the Legion organized in Minneapolis. The organizers were Doughboys who had lived through the unbelievable carnage that was WWI. They wanted “to preserve the memories and incidents of our associations in the Great War(s)”.

If the Legion had stopped there, it would have been nothing but a group of old soldiers sitting around telling tales and, perhaps, drinking their sorrows. But they had started out by saying that their association was for “God and Country.” They were going to “Uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”; “Maintain Law and Order”; and “Foster and perpetuate a one hundred percent Americanism.” They had fought for something, and they were not going to stop.