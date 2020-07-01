Brugger: Thoughts for Independence Day

When I moved to Twin Falls, I decided that a good way to become involved in the community was to involve myself in the American Legion I had joined in 1992 after returning from service in Desert Storm. I had never been to a meeting, and I was surprised when they began with reciting the preamble to their charter. At that first reading, I was aware of the sentiment attached.
The words were written in 1918 when the Legion organized in Minneapolis. The organizers were Doughboys who had lived through the unbelievable carnage that was WWI. They wanted “to preserve the memories and incidents of our associations in the Great War(s)”.
If the Legion had stopped there, it would have been nothing but a group of old soldiers sitting around telling tales and, perhaps, drinking their sorrows. But they had started out by saying that their association was for “God and Country.” They were going to “Uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”; “Maintain Law and Order”; and “Foster and perpetuate a one hundred percent Americanism.” They had fought for something, and they were not going to stop.
But it did not end there with the sentiment of their experience. The Legion intended to pursue actions that would strengthen a country which was about to undergo profound social and cultural change. They intended to “inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation.”; “to combat the autocracy of both the classes and the masses“; “to make right the master of might”; “to promote peace and goodwill on earth”; “to safeguard and transmit to posterity the principles of Justice, Freedom, and Democracy.” Strong statements which could be taken cynically during times when our nation seemed to be struggling with its core values. I wondered that first time, if anyone still believed all those words.
The last sentence was the one which caught my attention and heart. “To consecrate our comradeship by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
All veterans may join the American Legion. Although many of our members saw conflict or were wounded, many of us only were able to sacrifice our lives if called upon. For me, called to duty during Desert Storm and in tech school during Vietnam, it felt as though I had given too little. Joining an organization dedicated to continuing the fight for our country by taking care of our children and youth, paying attention to national security, promoting Americanism, and promoting the care of our veterans, active duty members, and their families was a fit purpose for civilian life.
I write this column to promote Americanism. Yes, in Idaho, I am a member of the Democratic party. However, this is because I believe in two party rule and, at the moment, the Democrats are not strong enough to offer a good counterweight to a Republican party that only struggles with which public policy most closely aligns with an increasingly singular ideology. If the Idaho Democrats ever get to a point where they insist on groupthink that leans to their left flank, I will reconsider.
Americanism is not saying “my country, right or wrong.” It is saying that America is the country where the practicality of a democratic (small D) government has been demonstrated since 1776. It has not been without error in its application, but time after time it has demonstrated that the will of the people can be powerfully asserted without bloodshed. Our Civil War is seen as a great tragedy that should never be repeated.
As a population, we seem to have forgotten our role is to influence, persuade, shape, sway, transform and determine the controls our government puts on us as well as making sure that those rules do not go beyond our intent for the good of everyone.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
