Brugger: This conspiracy was not just a theory

After being elected as the County Chair before the 2016 election, I started writing this Times-News column. The atmosphere was tense at Casa Brugger since my husband supported Trump, and I unenthusiastically endorsed Clinton. The pun used to lighten the mood was that we both were choosing what we thought were the “lesser of two Weevils.” We both thought that Trump appeared surprised that he had won the night of the election.

I had planned to vote for Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio over Clinton at the beginning of the primary. My objection to Trump was that he lacked experience in foreign affairs and even domestic politics except for (maybe) tax policy and construction. His temperament and showmanship did not seem like a good fit for the appearance of statesmanship I believe the job requires. My objection to Clinton was her close ties to Wall Street and, of course, the Master of Political Gamesmanship, Bill.

Any reader who wishes to can look in the archives for my columns during Trump’s presidency. I saw the increasing amounts of conspiracy theory being passed around and the daily characterizing of media as purveyors of false information which are the mark of dictatorship. I never imagined that his presidency would play out as it did. I never suspected him of organizing a coup to stay in power. Never. Ever.

On January 6, I still thought that his rhetoric had inspired his followers to organize their violent demonstration and that he was reluctant to discourage such a forceful display of support and loyalty. After all, I had read Mary Trump’s skillfully written account of her uncle’s life from the viewpoint of forensic psychology. Trump required, above all things, that the people around him saw no fault with anything he did. His second impeachment was for actions far less severe than he will stand accused of after the justice department is given the Commission’s trove of evidence and constructs a criminal indictment.

Trump loyalists are trying to distract Americans by focusing on the fact that the former head of ABC news produced the special. They suggest the production process was nothing more than an attempt to make it as entertaining as a sitcom. They are wrong. News production focuses on organizing a mass of personal accounts about a situation into a coherent narrative. The co-chairs first told us what they were going to say to us. A combination of audio and video recordings plus live sworn witnesses presented a timeline from the night of the election until the rioters left the Capitol grounds showing that Trump knew that he lost the election. A witness quoted as telling him that fact put out a statement the next day that the White House pollster had told him just days before the election that he would lose. Trump started saying even before election day that the election would be stolen from him.

He met with a cadre of people willing to push this lie and constructed a disinformation campaign that continues, although proved wrong, to this day. The most damming information on Thursday night came when footage taken by an Australian filmmaker was shown with the time it was recorded. They revealed a Trump tweet sent at the same time a man with a bullhorn blasted Trump’s words into the crowd. The tweet called Mike Pence a coward for not decertifying the electoral college ballots. The following days will continue with more testimony tying the events to planning with the President.

I am sad that this happened, but I doubt that my feelings come close to those who have remained ardent supporters of the former President. When the story about what it was like to be Trump’s family, his friends, or even the staff trying to move the country ahead despite his temperament and frequent course changes comes out, there will be more heartache. Testimony will be presented, but I doubt it will include the emotional toll of Trump’s actions. I prefer another story, but this one is the one history will continue to tell.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

