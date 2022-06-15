 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: This conspiracy was not just a theory

  • 0

After being elected as the County Chair before the 2016 election, I started writing this Times-News column. The atmosphere was tense at Casa Brugger since my husband supported Trump, and I unenthusiastically endorsed Clinton. The pun used to lighten the mood was that we both were choosing what we thought were the “lesser of two Weevils.” We both thought that Trump appeared surprised that he had won the night of the election.

I had planned to vote for Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio over Clinton at the beginning of the primary. My objection to Trump was that he lacked experience in foreign affairs and even domestic politics except for (maybe) tax policy and construction. His temperament and showmanship did not seem like a good fit for the appearance of statesmanship I believe the job requires. My objection to Clinton was her close ties to Wall Street and, of course, the Master of Political Gamesmanship, Bill.

Any reader who wishes to can look in the archives for my columns during Trump’s presidency. I saw the increasing amounts of conspiracy theory being passed around and the daily characterizing of media as purveyors of false information which are the mark of dictatorship. I never imagined that his presidency would play out as it did. I never suspected him of organizing a coup to stay in power. Never. Ever.

People are also reading…

On January 6, I still thought that his rhetoric had inspired his followers to organize their violent demonstration and that he was reluctant to discourage such a forceful display of support and loyalty. After all, I had read Mary Trump’s skillfully written account of her uncle’s life from the viewpoint of forensic psychology. Trump required, above all things, that the people around him saw no fault with anything he did. His second impeachment was for actions far less severe than he will stand accused of after the justice department is given the Commission’s trove of evidence and constructs a criminal indictment.

Trump loyalists are trying to distract Americans by focusing on the fact that the former head of ABC news produced the special. They suggest the production process was nothing more than an attempt to make it as entertaining as a sitcom. They are wrong. News production focuses on organizing a mass of personal accounts about a situation into a coherent narrative. The co-chairs first told us what they were going to say to us. A combination of audio and video recordings plus live sworn witnesses presented a timeline from the night of the election until the rioters left the Capitol grounds showing that Trump knew that he lost the election. A witness quoted as telling him that fact put out a statement the next day that the White House pollster had told him just days before the election that he would lose. Trump started saying even before election day that the election would be stolen from him.

He met with a cadre of people willing to push this lie and constructed a disinformation campaign that continues, although proved wrong, to this day. The most damming information on Thursday night came when footage taken by an Australian filmmaker was shown with the time it was recorded. They revealed a Trump tweet sent at the same time a man with a bullhorn blasted Trump’s words into the crowd. The tweet called Mike Pence a coward for not decertifying the electoral college ballots. The following days will continue with more testimony tying the events to planning with the President.

I am sad that this happened, but I doubt that my feelings come close to those who have remained ardent supporters of the former President. When the story about what it was like to be Trump’s family, his friends, or even the staff trying to move the country ahead despite his temperament and frequent course changes comes out, there will be more heartache. Testimony will be presented, but I doubt it will include the emotional toll of Trump’s actions. I prefer another story, but this one is the one history will continue to tell.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Idaho has a potent law to prosecute political intimidation and violence

Jim Jones: Idaho has a potent law to prosecute political intimidation and violence

Opinion: The explosion of four bombs in the City of Coeur d’Alene on September 15, 1986, was somewhat of a turning point in the effort to rid Idaho of the malignant influence of the Aryan Nations white supremacist group. The gang had established a foothold in the Idaho Panhandle and was intent on making it a national bastion for supremacists. 

Finding My Way: Abortion and the Male Escape Clause

Finding My Way: Abortion and the Male Escape Clause

I would feel a lot more comfortable about all the states who have lately passed new highly restrictive abortion laws, along with the other states just waiting for Supreme Court’s shoe to drop, if we weren’t just talking about women.

Stapilus: A process for banning books

Stapilus: A process for banning books

Opinion: The Nampa School Board has decided to spend time - its staff’s time - developing a process for banning books. But why bother? They already know how to do that. They’ve done it already.

Lenore Skenazy: Stopping for cake is not a crime

Lenore Skenazy: Stopping for cake is not a crime

It was, Nzinga Terrell-Brown hoped, the beginning of her dream of becoming a teacher. In 2018, when she got a job as a teacher's aide, her future looked bright. But a couple months in, she was fired...

Jim Hightower: The corporate conspiracy on the court

Jim Hightower: The corporate conspiracy on the court

Opinion: Who is rigging America's legal system against workaday people? The Supreme Court's right-wing extremists, that's who. Just a handful of aloof, unelected judges have been turning what's supposed to be a citadel of justice into an unrestrained political instrument for instituting autocratic, plutocratic, theocratic power over us.

Writers on the Range: The Colorado River Compact hasn’t aged well

Writers on the Range: The Colorado River Compact hasn’t aged well

Opinion: The Colorado River Compact turns 100 this year, but any celebration is damped down by the drying-up of the big reservoirs it enabled. The Bureau of Reclamation’s “first-ever” shortage declaration on the river acknowledges officially what we’ve known for years: the Compact and all the measures augmenting it, collectively known as The Law of the River, have not prevented the river’s over-development.

Brugger: People with guns kill people

Brugger: People with guns kill people

Tomorrow night, the nation will watch, in a thoughtfully produced Prime Time special, a synopsis to date of the investigation into why a mob attacked the US Capitol to stop verifying the 2020 election results. Anyone who watched saw that the instigators of the physical breach of the building had guns. They could have killed someone. I am sure that most armed insurgents hoped that the gun would intimidate someone into submission before they used it to inflict harm.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News