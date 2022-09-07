Brugger: They couldn't have said it better

Anyone in Pennsylvania who needed something to do during the long Labor Day weekend had no trouble finding free political speeches to attend or watch on TV. President Biden and former President Trump made exceptional efforts to reach the people of Pennsylvania and the nation.

Biden used his position as President to address the nation on television in Prime Time from Philadelphia. Unlike usual Presidential speeches, this one was staged for maximum symbolism. Against the backdrop of Liberty Hall illuminated in red with the American flag and Marines at attention, Biden warned us of the danger from MAGA disciples who are not above using violent measures to achieve political power. It was an extraordinary effort to meet a significant threat to our way of life.

Trump was not to be outdone. He held another rally, gathering his faction of devoted voters to bemoan almost everything. Unfortunately, the rally’s crowd reports say the numbers were underwhelming. Speaking for two hours, allowing him to belabor every topic, Trump detailed ad nauseam how everyone opposing him is bent on bringing America to the Gates of Hell. He described the desecration of his Mar a Lago palace by the corrupt hoard of FBI agents.

Since MAGA is the creation and creature of Donald Trump, aided by the inventiveness of Steve Bannon, it was accurate for Biden to carve their influence out of the traditional Republican party. Anyone who believes MAGA is anything but a dangerous fringe of voters who call themselves conservative Republicans is misinformed. MAGA talks about making America great again, but first, they want to tear down the framework of a government evolved by law over two and a quarter centuries.

Being conservative, like being liberal, is only a habit or preference of thought. Republican is a brand that Trump found helpful to use as a platform to raise his own Trump brand. Now that we are a year and a half away from the Trump administration, we see that only careful handling kept him from making more of a mockery of his office than he did.

Steve Bannon sat for two Frontline interviews in January of 2017. In the first one, he said that, during their first meeting, Trump told him that he was a popularist.

Of course, Bannon and the strategist alongside thought he misspoke, but he insisted that he was a popularist. Trump saw himself as someone who could influence voters with his celebrity. And he did.

Biden spoke about the effects of Trump’s influence on his voters. Trump let Bannon and Steve Miller guide him to define a nationalist agenda that winked at the idea of white supremacy. He adhered to a dictatorial model for leadership, which a real estate developer can use to advantage but is incongruent for an American president. However, his followers believed that any failure to deliver on his promises was due to unlawful actions by his adversaries. Therefore, the only way to clear a path for him is to do away with dissenters.

Anyone who voted for Trump should be given the benefit of the doubt. They are no different than Bernie Madoff’s investors. Trump appeared to be an astute businessman. He’d demonstrated it on the Apprentice and with his lifestyle. His agenda tried things others had thought of, but the political establishment had discarded them. However, anyone who believes in the MAGA agenda is not a Republican. They are an anarchist.

Remember the fairy tale, The Emperor Who Had No Clothes? Steve Bannon and his surrogates were the tailors. Trump liked the new suit. He is fighting to keep the illusion that he is covered appropriately.

For this election, Biden’s speech is historic. Any candidate who supports the MAGA agenda and apologizes for Trump’s misdeeds is supporting the violent overthrow of our government.

Biden and Trump both had their say in Pennsylvania. They couldn’t have been more explicit about what is at stake in November.