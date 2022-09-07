 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: They couldn't have said it better

  • 0

Anyone in Pennsylvania who needed something to do during the long Labor Day weekend had no trouble finding free political speeches to attend or watch on TV. President Biden and former President Trump made exceptional efforts to reach the people of Pennsylvania and the nation.

Biden used his position as President to address the nation on television in Prime Time from Philadelphia. Unlike usual Presidential speeches, this one was staged for maximum symbolism. Against the backdrop of Liberty Hall illuminated in red with the American flag and Marines at attention, Biden warned us of the danger from MAGA disciples who are not above using violent measures to achieve political power. It was an extraordinary effort to meet a significant threat to our way of life.

Trump was not to be outdone. He held another rally, gathering his faction of devoted voters to bemoan almost everything. Unfortunately, the rally’s crowd reports say the numbers were underwhelming. Speaking for two hours, allowing him to belabor every topic, Trump detailed ad nauseam how everyone opposing him is bent on bringing America to the Gates of Hell. He described the desecration of his Mar a Lago palace by the corrupt hoard of FBI agents.

People are also reading…

Since MAGA is the creation and creature of Donald Trump, aided by the inventiveness of Steve Bannon, it was accurate for Biden to carve their influence out of the traditional Republican party. Anyone who believes MAGA is anything but a dangerous fringe of voters who call themselves conservative Republicans is misinformed. MAGA talks about making America great again, but first, they want to tear down the framework of a government evolved by law over two and a quarter centuries.

Being conservative, like being liberal, is only a habit or preference of thought. Republican is a brand that Trump found helpful to use as a platform to raise his own Trump brand. Now that we are a year and a half away from the Trump administration, we see that only careful handling kept him from making more of a mockery of his office than he did.

Steve Bannon sat for two Frontline interviews in January of 2017. In the first one, he said that, during their first meeting, Trump told him that he was a popularist.

Of course, Bannon and the strategist alongside thought he misspoke, but he insisted that he was a popularist. Trump saw himself as someone who could influence voters with his celebrity. And he did.

Biden spoke about the effects of Trump’s influence on his voters. Trump let Bannon and Steve Miller guide him to define a nationalist agenda that winked at the idea of white supremacy. He adhered to a dictatorial model for leadership, which a real estate developer can use to advantage but is incongruent for an American president. However, his followers believed that any failure to deliver on his promises was due to unlawful actions by his adversaries. Therefore, the only way to clear a path for him is to do away with dissenters.

Anyone who voted for Trump should be given the benefit of the doubt. They are no different than Bernie Madoff’s investors. Trump appeared to be an astute businessman. He’d demonstrated it on the Apprentice and with his lifestyle. His agenda tried things others had thought of, but the political establishment had discarded them. However, anyone who believes in the MAGA agenda is not a Republican. They are an anarchist.

Remember the fairy tale, The Emperor Who Had No Clothes? Steve Bannon and his surrogates were the tailors. Trump liked the new suit. He is fighting to keep the illusion that he is covered appropriately.

For this election, Biden’s speech is historic. Any candidate who supports the MAGA agenda and apologizes for Trump’s misdeeds is supporting the violent overthrow of our government.

Biden and Trump both had their say in Pennsylvania. They couldn’t have been more explicit about what is at stake in November.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

0 Comments
1
1
1
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: An Idaho kicker?

Stapilus: An Idaho kicker?

Opinion: Here is one of the most remarkable court arguments I have ever heard of, and it happened last week in Boise, in federal court.

Lenore Skenazy: Mom guilty of not being paranoid enough

Lenore Skenazy: Mom guilty of not being paranoid enough

Tucson, Arizona, mom Sarra X was testifying at a hearing to determine if she was guilty of neglect for letting her son, 7, and his friend, 5, play in the park while she shopped for a Thanksgiving turkey in 2020. Spoiler alert: She lost. 

Debra Saunders: Worse than a crime, a mistake

Debra Saunders: Worse than a crime, a mistake

Opinion: On Wednesday, David Leonhardt reported on a poll that showed Democrats who believed COVID presented a "great risk to their health" had shrunk. Leonhardt credited "changing reality" for the left's more realistic view of personal risk. I'd argue that politics, not science, is the driver.

Crapo: Working to protect Idahoans from supersized IRS enforcement

Crapo: Working to protect Idahoans from supersized IRS enforcement

Opinion: When Congress debated the "American Rescue Plan," Democrats insisted this $1.9 trillion debt-financed spending spree would not fuel inflation and was needed for the economy. As Republicans and many economists predicted, the economy overheated, inflation soared and gas prices doubled.

Finding My Way: How journalism dies

Finding My Way: How journalism dies

James Madison, America’s fourth president, once wrote that “if men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But men are not angels. And sometimes power and money corrupt even our most high-minded public servants. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News