Brugger: The white race is not supreme

On April 6, I wrote a column about dominators. It is a term I want to champion rather than the various names we call people who use skin color, gender, arrival in the United States (now or in the past), educational level, place of residence, or other terms to demean another human. I meant to suggest that we all can look at our thoughts and behaviors and give up the need to justify ourselves. Humans are humans, and we all need to give ourselves and others respect. On this planet, every living thing is essential.

On May 14, a week and a half ago, a teenager in Buffalo, New York, showed us domination at its worst. He wasn't using stereotypes or unconscious bias as he acted. He became a weapon of a group of people following age-old beliefs in the superiority of white-skinned humans over any other human on the planet. With religious zeal, they are sure that our creator made only humans with pale complexions in his image.

Our nation's founders lacked the skill to act on Jefferson's words in the Declaration of Independence, but they designed a government that could eventually fulfill those ideals. The scales of justice can become unbalanced at any moment, but we can adjust them with effort and will.

Ending slavery, giving women the right to vote, integrating the armed forces, passing the civil rights act and then the Equal Opportunity act in 1972 put legal power to our founding ideals. After more thought and a few more laws, we began to believe that our nation was finally putting equality in its rightful place.

But we congratulated ourselves too soon. We began to discover that the idea of the supreme white race had only gone underground. It had adherents who took gun ownership to mean that they had a right to use firearms as offensive weapons in defending themselves against people who opposed their political beliefs. A minority of Christians accepted a theology believing that Jesus urged his followers to dominate civil governance and establish laws. They appear to embrace the idea that God favors white skin.

Biologists refuse to divide humans into races. The notion of race is a human invention to explain that groups of people from distinct areas of the world have

common physical characteristics. The division of people by cultural practices or ethnicity is even less precise, but we still use the term race.

Discussing the best ways to tackle public problems is my preference. I have always believed that the public officials I know are appalled at any idea of insurrection in the name of a Nationalist White Supremacy agenda. They know the 2020 election was valid. They know that Nationalism is separate from Conservatism.

There are enough crucial issues requiring attention now and in the future that the question of a deviant ideology should receive no notice.

Idaho and the west have enormous water problems. Our rural areas need economic development, and our major population centers threaten to outgrow their desert environment. We need more skilled and semi-skilled workers. We do not need to fight the culture wars. We do not need to enshrine religious beliefs with restrictive laws.

We often call ourselves Americans because Citizens of the United States is a mouthful. However, our constitution and the Civil War chose a Federal government over a confederacy. Only candidates who loudly renounce replacement theory, Nationalism, white supremacy, and the militia movement deserve a public office this election year. The beliefs of a minority should not hold the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, and Bush hostage, giving the hate mongers tacit approval for their actions. November's Idaho election can only be a referendum on whether or not to support the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution's call for progress toward a perfect union. Do we choose to love, or do we choose to hate? Now is the time, and this is that place.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

