Brugger: The third world war has started—How destructive will it be?

Volodymyr Zelensky is not guilty of hyperbole when he stated that WWIII had started. The geopolitics behind it and the first two world wars are different, but the world’s nations are deciding on which side they will align. Switzerland, Sweden and Finland have already begun to abandon their strict neutrality. Countries outside the G-20 are weighing their options in a complex global economic system with two competing governing theories vying for supremacy.

Biden warned about this war and its theoretical underpinnings at the end of his “build back better” speech in Connecticut on October 15, 2021. He said that Putin and China’s Xi Jinping do not believe that Democracies can move quickly enough in the fast-paced Modern world. There is an article and a video in Real Clear Politics archives.

Reporting on his first Presidential conversation with Putin, he made a side reference to Putin’s beliefs that seemed to be ignored by reporters. I have been following this thread of thought since then.

Of course, any theory aims to convince combatants that the sacrifice is somehow worth it. The control of economic advantage is the goal. Pope Francis noted that we had begun to believe that the cost of destruction to developed nations would end all war. That is rational thinking. Autocratic governments irrationally believe in the invincibility and superiority of the decisions of the autocrats.

Putin miscalculated. Did he believe that Ukrainians had such love for the cultural bond with Russians that they would gladly become part of the neo-Soviet Union Putin dreams of? We can’t be sure. We only see a display of temper from a thin-skinned autocrat who resents his earned disrespect.

Lifted sanctions would not restore his government’s ability to rebuild and restore any hope of raising Russian and Ukrainian citizens out of poverty. If Putin were to have unopposed political control of the area he now occupies, he would have ashes and a resentful population. He doesn’t seem to care.

Noting China’s takeover of Hong Kong and desire for unification with Taiwan, we cannot say that an expanded war is not brewing. Given that Xi and Putin share the same governance theory, there is every reason to believe that China has long-term plans to gain overwhelming power throughout Asia. Africa and South America are rumbling with similar, if lesser-known, conflicts.

There is an allure to the thought of a government able to make decisions and solve a problem instantly. Storytelling media suggests that the resolution of any situation takes only as long as the tale.

When hubris and greed add to the mix, the perils of autocracy are easy for proponents to ignore. Citizens who have no hope of holding power convince themselves that they will prosper as adherents to the government.

I urge you not to discount current global disruptions. Nations around the world are riven with personal grievance. Our pandemic and the unavoidable changes in the world’s climate have us fighting invisible enemies. Both of our previous World Wars started regionally. We have abandoned the cold war fought by proxies to secure world power. Alliances will form over grievances and promised aligned dominance.

The previous World Wars derived momentum from a clash in the world views of well-resourced allied powers. Interestingly, the new dispute evolved from the prior.

Since the Renaissance, government theory has moved steadily away from the Divine Right of Kings. But Autocrats have added the pseudo-logic of the industrial-age reverence for efficiency and expediency as necessary for effective government.

North Korea has perfected the art of nuclear threat. The West has accepted the possibility that Putin is unhinged enough to go further. Repeating the strategic use of two atomic bombs to stun Japan into submission cannot be replicated. After the first strike, the world has justified nuclear retaliation.

The techniques of brainwashing and the Russian skill at dis-information added to cyber-warfare leave less physical destruction but blowing things up and killing human resistors is an outlet for zeal and rage.

How far are the adversaries likely to go? What kind of future will emerge? We can conjecture, but we are responsible for working toward humanity’s welfare.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

