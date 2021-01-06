Brugger: The Social Safety Net & Disability: Another Look

I believe that the language we use to fix an experience in our memory can lead to both positive and negative behavior going forward with our lives. It can explain why some people never get out of poverty, overcome a disability, or stay with an abuser. It can also explain why there are inspiring stories of individuals who overcome negative experience and thrive. Those same memories are the reason why we develop judgments and biases which influence our interaction with others.
My recent experience with my first broken bone and a left arm cast over my elbow will illustrate my point. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving when I had a long list of tasks to accomplish during the time leading up to Christmas, I tripped and fell in my living room. I’ve suffered other falls, but this was the first time I suffered a fractured bone. I’ve had few sprains in my fortunate life. Having this temporary disability was a new experience for me, and I learned from it.
I saw no reason why this injury would impact my life significantly, but I learned that it did. Until the pain subsided in a day and a half, the painkillers made me sleepy. I was glued to our recliner trying to keep attention on a book. My arm was braced for a week until it could be cast. I had to move the arm carefully to avoid more pain or injury. My first cast covered my elbow so that I would not bend my arm and further displace the fracture. My second cast allowed bending, but not much gripping. Neither of them could get wet.
My personal preference was to keep going and to demand as little as possible from my family. My first lesson was that wanting did not equate to getting. I began crossing things off the to-do list. No wrapped packages or lace up shoes. Less typing on the computer. Cooking was difficult because it is hard to chop and stir without a hand to hold. I had only one hand to use washing dishes. Even unpacking and placing decorations took so long that I decided to leave nearly all of it for next year. Everything I could eventually do required that I figure out a new process to do it. For the first time in my life, I had personal experience with the increase of frustration which can occur with any disability.
While my experience ended today with the cast’s removal and my Doctor’s approval of a resumption of normal activities, I can imagine what it would be like to live with this type of situation permanently. I can understand why it might require supplementation of income because of a loss of earning potential. I can understand how easily someone can slip into discouragement, depression, and anger. I can understand why anyone looking at an invisible disability might not understand the mental and physical battles which are being fought to remain engaged with life.
We are all aware of adjectives like lazy, slothful, shiftless, negligent, and lax. It is easy to apply them to a disabled person or even for that person to apply them to their own actions. Every single time a movement must change, energy is exhausted, an expectation is frustrated, or a mindset must be changed, a disabled person makes a choice to proceed or give up. The process can be relentlessly difficult. Is it worth the effort or do I abandon the task? For someone observing, a lack of any barrier in their own life can make the choice seem uncomplicated.
When we use adjectives like resilient, adaptable, creative, flexible, irrepressible, and invincible to describe the actions of the disabled, our and their vision is changed. The safety net is a hand up. The disability is only a challenge. Our unthought or misspoken bias does not condemn a person to darkness and distain. We are all vulnerable to misfortune. We owe it to ourselves and others to chose positive
ways to fix our experiences in our memories with positive adjectives to describe the learning that happens and avoid negative judgment.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.