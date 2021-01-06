Brugger: The Social Safety Net & Disability: Another Look

My personal preference was to keep going and to demand as little as possible from my family. My first lesson was that wanting did not equate to getting. I began crossing things off the to-do list. No wrapped packages or lace up shoes. Less typing on the computer. Cooking was difficult because it is hard to chop and stir without a hand to hold. I had only one hand to use washing dishes. Even unpacking and placing decorations took so long that I decided to leave nearly all of it for next year. Everything I could eventually do required that I figure out a new process to do it. For the first time in my life, I had personal experience with the increase of frustration which can occur with any disability.

While my experience ended today with the cast’s removal and my Doctor’s approval of a resumption of normal activities, I can imagine what it would be like to live with this type of situation permanently. I can understand why it might require supplementation of income because of a loss of earning potential. I can understand how easily someone can slip into discouragement, depression, and anger. I can understand why anyone looking at an invisible disability might not understand the mental and physical battles which are being fought to remain engaged with life.

