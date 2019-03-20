Here in Idaho, our Legislature is slogging away trying to figure out ways to subvert the will of the people who voted wholeheartedly for Medicaid expansion. They are trying to make it even harder for the people of Idaho to propose any other measure for the state to vote on by public petition. They are also ignoring a bill which would require them to make public their sources and amount of income. Meanwhile, in the national spotlight are two glamorous actors who spent largish sums of money to get their kids into prestigious universities. If you count in some of the news coming out of Washington, DC about the abuse of public funds by officeholders, you can make a case that many in the United States have abandoned the ideas behind the Declaration of Independence. Forget equality. Let’s go back to Les Majesties and create an aristocracy!
Privilege can be seductive. Getting better seats at a concert, being at the head table, going to the head of the line. We all get a bit of satisfaction from access to something which is limited in quantity. When I worked for the telephone company (remember Ma Bell?), I sold colored or “Princess” phones as a little luxury. Sometimes there is real advantage in something more expensive. At other times, it is only the privilege of having something that says “Yes, I am actually better than you because I can get something you can’t”. It may be the reason people who themselves have a low tax burden will defend wealthier people who do everything they can to pay less taxes, including lobbying for tax decreases. They too aspire to the privilege of wealth.
There is no problem in giving respect and even some advantage to people who have done superb things or have shouldered added responsibility. Most people would say that they have earned it. It is only when someone has maneuvered the situation to their advantage without paying the price of accomplishment that there is an outcry. Unfortunately, wealth makes those maneuvers easier. With wealth, someone can pay to go to the head of the line, gain access to confidential information, buy the appearance of respectability. It is when someone goes beyond the deference that is reasonably due their position or accomplishment that others begin to resent their privilege—or seek to gain it for themselves out of envy. It is the unwarranted maneuvering for the privilege of governing by some of the Republicans in our legislature that I regard with disgust.
I agree with the economists who said that one of the problems causing the Great Recession was too much money in the capital markets. I also say that one of the reasons for many of the scandals similar to bribes for college entrance is too much discretionary income. If you have more money than you need to pay for even a lavish lifestyle, you can begin to buy privilege. Con men lure people with promises of insider deals to gain more wealth. While there are legitimate businesses which help parents navigate the college admissions process, there are no doubt even more who offer “something extra” for substantially more money.
There are still problems with government control of budgeted or contracted money, but the reason for that is inadequate oversite rather than outright corruption. Even a good deal of the corruption leans toward the abuse of privilege rather than bribes taken. However, it is also true that we are not adequately funding government. Needs that have been agreed on by legislative bodies are not being met because of lack of revenue. When I and others propose tax hikes that will eat into the discretionary income of the wealthier of us, we are proposing nothing more than asking people who have more money than they can carefully spend to help fund the infrastructure of goods and services that underpin their security and wealth.
All of us can be seduced by wealth and privilege, but we can also be realistic in recognizing the harm that can come from them. After all, everyone living in the United States is privileged. Compared to much of the world, we are wealthy and have access to things average income can’t buy in underdeveloped countries.
