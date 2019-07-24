As a Celtic Scandinavian Caucasian — with (recent) certainty provided by DNA and Ancestry.com — I find it challenging to deeply understand the perspective of people with more melatonin in their skin. I also find it impossible to understand why anyone with a similar background would find fault with others who have more color in their skin tone. Although I dislike having to acknowledge it, there is a divide about race in our country. However, the backgrounds of many people who react to the term racist are different, and reference to race has become something used by bullies as well as people who actually understand racism. It’s a complex subject, and I cannot completely cover all of the facets of it in this column, but I want to give some of my observations of the reasons for conflicting opinions.
My first observation is informed by my personal background as a student of human behavior and the changes I have made through the years in my confidence and self-respect. Most people who are deeply invested in noting racial differences negatively have a negative self-image. Uncertain if they really fit in, they look for reasons to point out why others are unworthy. Race is an easy criterion because it is identifiable without actually knowing anything else about a person. This is the basis of racism, being an actual racist, and, to an extent, racial profiling. The problem in the United States and much of the Western world is that the term is used as a negative label in situations where someone’s race is not the issue or racist is only a convenient adjective for a real problem.
The current problem starts at our southern border. Everyone who begins to talk about the situation from any point of view cannot avoid the fact that the people wanting to cross the border have skin darker than that of someone whose roots are in Northern Europe. From there, the issue divides. If asked, people say the problem is: “they are attempting to enter with bogus claims for asylum,” “they are sneaking across the border illegally” or “they are criminals who want to commit crimes in the United States which include human trafficking.” Other people say they are nothing more than “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.“ Or they want to join families already here who will take care of them. None of this is racist language nor does the language denying the truth of the argument indicate that someone is racist. This is because nothing said refers to skin color. All of these are arguments about law.
What is racist is believing or saying that they should not come in because they “are not like us” since the only way to determine that fact is the color in their skin. Without prolonged dialogue, no one can determine the content of another’s mind or, especially, their soul. Using the term racist in reference to criticism of someone of color makes as much sense as calling every Caucasian genius. Unfortunately, it is all too true that we find many reasons to consider other people unacceptable and race is just one.
If a group of people has not openly endorsed racism, individual members of that group have a reason to feel upset, even personally disparaged when the group is called racist. They legitimately become angry. How do you prove a negative? As long as disapproval is not based on skin color, i.e. “everyone knows that (fill in the blank) always… and they just demonstrated that.” The term racist cannot and should not be applied.
On the other hand, there are people who seem to only refer to people of color with disparaging remarks that refer to the same character traits that do not seem to apply to people with their own skin tone. I think it is fair to say they are racist. In other words, if someone calls anyone and everyone stupid, it doesn’t mean they are racist. They only have a limited vocabulary.
Then there are the people who are truly racist. They may or may not be white supremacists or they may have darker skin themselves. These are the people who see skin color before any other character trait. They may have friends who do not have the same colored skin, but they consider them exceptions to the general rule — whatever that rule is. In the United States, they are entitled to voice their opinion, but I will do whatever I can to change their mind or make sure that they have little power to influence public policy.
