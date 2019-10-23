The legislature is thinking about property this week. Many of us think about it all year, but the legislature is specifically thinking about property taxes. A large majority of the Republicans who control both the committee holding hearings and the legislature itself want to find ways to curtail local government’s ability to raise revenue with locally controlled property tax. Without access to the financials on each legislator, I cannot accurately guess how much they would personally benefit from lower property tax rates, but there have been many reports on some who have.
Low Idaho property tax rates would not seem to be a reason for business to locate here. The cost of land and construction are more important when considering the capital outlay to be financed. Whether or not there is enough skilled labor and the infrastructure already in place are even more important to business. If that is so, why would legislators want lower property taxes? Because they themselves own land as a major source of their assets. Some, if not all of that land only represents potential income and they resent paying property taxes on something that produces no current income. I can understand the point, but I do not agree with it.
Another reason given for having low property taxes is to take care of those on fixed or moderate income. It’s always popular political jargon to say that we look out for the everyday Idahoan. It is, at least in part, a false premise. First, all taxes can have exemptions. Exemptions can give economic benefit to any class of ratepayers. Second, property tax is most often used to benefit a community of people and interests. An example in Twin Falls could be something Bill Colley mentioned in a column a few years ago. Why not build a minor league baseball stadium? The community benefit? Income from construction, jobs at the stadium, tourists or out of town fans spending money (sales tax revenue), and entertainment for the Magic Valley.
The constraints on local property taxes put in place by the legislature represent the opposite of Conservative thinking that those who are affected by taxes should vote on them. The failure to impose state property taxes also means that poorer counties have less school funding. Limits on local taxes may constrain the economic power and population of the Treasure Valley and what is often referred to as the Great State of Ada, but there are needs in outlying areas which can and should be addressed by local taxes as well as a share of a state property tax. This is an issue like the constraint on a local option sales tax. If a city decides that a higher tax will have more benefit than not, why should the state of Idaho care?
I consider property tax to be one of the fairest of all the taxes I pay. The quality of my water, library, schools, roads, etc. all make my home more desirable. The same is true of rental housing and businesses. I couldn’t pay for all the expenses of our City Park or our Main street makeover, but they greatly enhance the quality of my life in Twin Falls.
The same thing could be said about property tax collected by the state. We would all benefit from improved transportation infrastructure and rural schools. To my mind, sales tax is not the correct underlying revenue source for both of those. In the case of highways, revenue from users should pay for much of the maintenance, but the outlay for infrastructure improvement and expansion should come from property tax revenue.
One of the significant advantages of property tax is that it can be sundowned. After something is paid for, no more money needs to be collected unless there is another vote. Museums and recreation centers (and the above-mentioned baseball stadium) are good examples. They can often, and should, become self-supporting. Sales tax is ongoing, and, in strong economies can be used for mischief. Which is why I don’t mind a fiscally conservative legislature. With the addition of means tested exemptions, property tax delivers those things that government does best with significant benefit to property owners.
