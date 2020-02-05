On the Monday and Tuesday before this column is published, I will attend the annual meetings the Idaho Chamber(s) of Commerce have with their legislators and other Government Officials. Gov. Little will speak as well as legislators themselves. There have been some of my fellow democrats who’ve questioned my involvement with the Chamber here in Twin, but I believe that understanding the concerns of those who drive our economic engine is vital information for anyone interested in the public policy arena of politics.
My frequent readers probably know that I am not a fan of broad-brush labels. Every time I hear a candidate like Bernie Sanders rail against business, I cringe. The use of corporations in place of business is even less help. Like any individual, any business or any corporation’s actions can be harmful. All tort law hinges on whether the harm was known and intentional or if it was unknown, even not knowable. In the minds of some, everyone should, even has a right to, act in their own best interest. Others may think it is wrong but “the way the world works”. I’m a “brother’s keeper” sort. There is simply no point in throwing names into the air. Solving problems takes reason and imagination. Most people who are directly involved with starting, maintaining or growing a business are interested in practical answers.
One of the expected tasks of government is to keep the playing field level. Good government does that by favoring best practices. Companies try hard to make sure that whatever services or goods they are selling meet minimum sufficiency. Price and value added are a judgment of the consumer, but someone who offers less than the minimum in quality for a cheap price disrupts the markets. Thus, government regulations. And legislative agendas.
Another expectation of business is that government will provide infrastructure that helps them maintain and grow their business. In the case of the web, an entirely new business model has emerged. This is the reason why businesses are often proponents of taxes, even taxes on their profits and accrued assets. Business has the mechanism of price as well as flexible business plans and efficiencies to adjust to higher tax payments. Often, they are aware that the common pot of tax revenue produces advances in infrastructure, new businesses with more employees to consume their goods and services, and even better quality of community life which helps maintain employee stability and wellbeing.
Like all of us, business owners and managers do not like to waste money. They dislike a tax structure that gives advantage to competitors. They abhor waste in government spending. However, unlike individuals whose income is fixed for the rest of their life or is dependent on the wages granted to them by an employer, they can find practical solutions to the push of inflation in the cost of doing business. One notable example is in the area of debt. Inflation in the economy, caused by increases in overall costs of doing business, means that repayment agreements are fixed at a dollar which was worth less than the current dollar. Homeowners take advantage of that fact as they live in a house for a long time and see their income rise along with the value of their house.
It is from my interest in the business community that I have become a believer in the legislature getting out of the way of city and county revenue determinations. High property taxes in the treasure valley are rightfully causing calls for relief. The surest way to relieve the homeowner’s tax burden is to re-authorize the homeowner’s exemption tied to cost of living. The legislature dropped it in 2016 and capped the amount that could be excluded way below the rate that most homes are taxed in today’s market. That cap is the main reason people are getting such high tax bills.
I expect the Idaho Chamber will be lobbying for business growth. They want more local control of spending. They want the state government to stop shifting costs like the housing of prisoners to the counties without giving them the revenue to pay for it. I expect the legislature to respond accordingly.
