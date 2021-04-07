Brugger: The NRA’s Hidden Gun Agenda

Since two social misfits who attended Columbine High School in Colorado made world headlines by terrorizing and killing their classmates, the debate around gun control has centered around the second amendment vs. mental health issues. I do not deny that my previous columns have failed to mention the elephant I knew to be in the room. Since the mid-seventies, the NRA acted under the influence of members who want to amass private arsenals to defend America and its Way of Life. On Jan. 6, 2021, the elephant became too aggressive to ignore.

There is history to consider. Starting with the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1636, America formed militias for defense. State control of militias was part of the debate about the constitution. At the time, there was reluctance to pay for a standing Army. After the Federal government created an Army, states retained their militias. In 1861, Pennsylvania named its militia the National Guard. Militias have always been under government control, while the West’s vigilante movements were suppressed.

After WWII, the fact that Japan never invaded the United States mainland was often attributed to the prevalence of arms in private hands. Private gun ownership provides a rich pool of trained recruits for an expansion in the National Guard size. There is also a degree of public and personal safety when criminals must consider a target’s potential for armed opposition.