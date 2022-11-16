Brugger: The never-ending giant money suck

Wow, the mid-term elections were intense this year, weren’t they? Are you glad they’re over? Me too. Except there are reports that Donald Trump will throw his hat in the ring on Tuesday night (after this column is submitted). It’s another outrageous example of the 24-7 and 365 days a year electioneering cycle. I. Am. Done. With. It!

Even if we account for inflated dollar amounts, reports of the money spent in Georgia alone during this mid-term cycle astonishingly have a B after the number. Think of it. That kind of money would remodel or build housing for every person living below the poverty line in that state. The food banks in Georgia could feed the hungry on investment income for years. How much of the money was even spent in Georgia?

It isn’t just the amount of money spent on never-ending publicity. The publicity is rarely positive. Candidates regularly find never-ending faults with life as we experience it and blame the opposition. The money pays for more television (broadcast, cable, and streaming) than anyone can watch. Political science graduates, publicists, and media influencers have left academia and found jobs capturing our attention and shaping our minds.

Without curtailing free speech, we must limit our public campaign season. Other democracies do. Of course, under parliamentary systems, both national and local campaigns are called rather than mandated by law. There is no reason for a rolling primary season. Campaigns should last no more than three months for primaries and three months for elections. I’m counting the time after primaries, including conventions, for elections.

I want the state of Idaho to bundle all local elections into one day. Too many of them are unnoticed by the electorate, and people do not bother to vote. It may seem like a fine idea because it takes more effort to unseat incumbents or pass a spending measure, but it weakens our citizen’s belief that their vote is essential. It promotes a distrust in authority that threatens law and order.

Perhaps we should include all citizen-initiated ballot measures in mid-year elections. The intensity of interest around State and Federal offices often obscures the reasonable debate on these critical measures in November.

On 11/9/22, the online paper Politico reported about the election returns in Texas and Florida, “Given those results, it’s going to be hard for Democrats in Texas and Florida in 2024 to argue that their states will be in play anytime soon. One Democratic strategist who advises major party donors described the two states late Tuesday as “giant money sucks.” Given Republican advantages there, he said, “There’s nothing we can do about those places.” I am sure that there are states the Republicans ignore for the same reason.

Earnest debate about solutions to public issues must come to the forefront. We need in-depth reporting, not opinion, available in the space between campaign seasons. Informed background on the problems is essential to deciding how to vote on an issue and which candidate seems most willing to do the research to represent us well when proposing a law.

I will be interested in a candidate’s background, personality, and moral character during a shortened election season. Until then, political parties may juggle internally for leadership. Hopefully, they will weed out the unfit before they bother us with their candidacy. Political parties are suited for considering political philosophies and any ideology they want to promote. Citizens prefer to solve problems.

The money needed to sustain the administration of a political party is substantially less than the money required to maintain a never-ending campaign. I am more willing to save my pennies to support a campaign for a limited time. This last election, don’t you agree, it was easy to suffer from donor fatigue? It’s a good thing I don’t pay for incoming text messages. The amount of my recycling after the election exceeded last Christmas’ collection.

The United States has a superabundance of special interests. Civic organizations, non-profits, businesses, hobbyists, religious denominations, political activists, and more. We need to know one another’s interests, not their adherence to a political tribe—except for a short election season.