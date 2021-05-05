Brugger: The Never-Ending Campaign Season

It can, perhaps, be excused in Idaho because we will elect our State executives in 2022. On the national political stage, it is unnecessary to be considering who will be a challenger for President in 2024. We have no idea about what issues will have the most urgent needs, but already individuals are ready to tell us they will be prepared to solve them. There are also sponsors eager to support them and gain the influence in public policy they lack at present.

They are stealing time and attention from citizens who need to concentrate on today’s situations. The future always depends upon what happens today, but way too much of our pseudo-news media contains information about political personalities and theoretical intelligence concerning potential game plans. Our duty to be good citizens must be fulfilled by consideration of cold, hard facts.

Is what we think of as the news hour not much different from Entertainment Tonight? Most cable news became a lost cause after Ted Turner and his insistence upon news reading disappeared in imitation of FOX news. Does even network news spend precious minutes showing personal accounts to focus our attention—on the twelve minutes of advertising that pays for the 30-minute broadcast?