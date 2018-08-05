We now have a lotto economy. So, what’s wrong with capitalism (and socialism)? Both words, used to describe economic theory have become imprecise, having lost their meaning and the original intent of coining them. John Locke is credited by most as creating the idea of capitalism, but he did not use that word. The term was actually coined by Karl Marx as a derogatory term opposed to his vision of socialism.
John Locke and Karl Marx were both concerned with the condition of the vast majority of people living under the then current governments in the world — perhaps looking back through history for more inspiration. They were concerned with the welfare of the masses as opposed to what they saw as corruptions of power in their lifetimes. In other words, they were trying to address something many think of as a behavioral axiom — an undisputed truth. “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Locke saw a society that had moved away from power and economic growth in the hands of groups of smaller landowners and traders into a larger government controlled by landowners for their benefit. He saw the need for a less restricted economy. Marx saw that the industrial revolution, while giving great technical advantage to the masses, was still using their labor to produce greater wealth and power for business owners while not passing on profit to labor. While both Marx and Locke were social idealists, Marx proposed an economic system where state control of the economy gave way to a needs-based sharing of economic resources that the majority of behavioral scientists conclude would be impossible over a long term without a totalitarian government.
Here is another problem with the words capitalism and socialism. They are not forms of government. They have come to mean a government that favors the interests of those who are already favored by wealth or power or a government that shares wealth and power with the masses (who probably don’t deserve it). However, they are words used to describe economic systems.
The framers of our Constitution meant to design a government that could accommodate shifts in the needs of the masses. Perhaps they acceded to the actual and perceived ability of the masses to govern themselves by limiting voting rights, but over the last 240+ years, that limit has disappeared. In addition, our political parties have traditionally been groups of voters gathered by friendship and a wide variety of mutual interests into two legislative opponents which shift with needs.
However, by using the ever more accurate research into persuasion, including both verbal and non-verbal means, various interests have competed for the hearts and minds of the masses. In at least the last two decades, these persuasive tactics have been used by campaign strategists to create seemingly insurmountable differences intended to move people toward political activity or, even worse, political apathy. A government of the extreme is, by definition, autocratic. Its economy favors the winners.
We might call this a lotto economy. Not a conspiracy theory, this is an observation of what is. As a society, we have become convinced of ideas that go against our general well-being. The driver of this economy is the thought that the main point of investing or starting a business is to make a lot of money fast. A lot of people feel consoled when viewing their current economic condition by the idea that their ship will soon come in. Others see no path to having more economic resilience.
It seems to me that we must now listen again to people who are working to spread economic well-being to more people in the economy. That is, by the way, not another way of saying “giving a free ride.” At the same time, we need to dilute the political power of wealth alone in our government. I’m not sure if anyone will coin a name for the emerging system other than “a mixed economy,” but it’s the only way we can preserve democracy in the face of government by and for narrow special interest of either the left or the right.
As a population, we seem to have forgotten our role is to influence, persuade, shape, sway, transform and determine the controls our government puts on us as well as making sure that those rules do not go beyond our intent.
