Brugger: The Legislature shot itself in the foot with tax relief legislation

Where three or more gather, it’s political. The majority has the power. In the Idaho Legislature, the tax relief measure was a win for those who supported it. It went to the floor and then to the governor’s desk before members could finalize any other appropriations. In other words, the governor declared that out of the projected income, more than $6 million was excess to the needs of any state agency or proposed program in the coming fiscal year. That is not true. Gov. Brad Little did not outline the entire budget in his State of the State speech, but one of the signature measures he highlighted is now underfunded.

Because a significant number of people insured did not share the cost of claims, all school districts have paid more for their health insurance. Allowing school employees to use Idaho’s employee insurance puts them in a favorable underwriting group. This is a thoughtful and fiscally responsible plan. However, the amount of money the governor proposed to set aside was not enough to cover the cost to some districts buying into the state plan’s one-time charge.

Idaho’s JFAC committee can always give less to others or make the unfortunate districts find the funds in the rest of the money appropriated. Either way, the governor got political points for good sense, but JFAC will use a shell game to fund them.

Our counties are objecting to another shell game. The term unfunded mandate is used by angry states when they do the same thing. Our state Constitution requires jurisdictions, in this case, counties, to furnish legal representation to defendants who cannot afford it. The Legislature has imposed specific requirements on this service. However, counties have restrictions on the revenue they are allowed to collect. Some of the six million would have influence. The office of public defender has suffered.

Everyone in the state is suffering from a worker shortage. The number of unfilled, highly skilled positions is unacceptable if we want adequate services. An across-the-board pay raise does not adequately compensate many professional occupations. Government is not exempt.

There is an obvious need to rearrange the pay system. In some cases, managers should receive less than the professionals they manage. Directly applying professional skills may not be part of their job. Bonus pay for better performance sounds practical, but it is not. The research on the outcome has found that judging better performance is often based on getting along with others and not objective criteria.

Lowering income tax brackets is another type of shell game. Upper-income earners have already taken advantage of federal tax breaks that reduced their taxable income. For Idahoans who live paycheck to paycheck, it still takes money from them that adds to their income insecurity.

The value contributed to Idahoans by state programs increases a person’s wealth when social safety net programs are out of the mix. If the state assessed user taxes to roads, record keeping, clean water, irrigation water, flood control, public schools, parks, or other services and ended tax funding, most people would consider the cost prohibitive. Why shouldn’t people with considerable discretionary income bear the bigger burden since they get a greater benefit?

Testimony gathered by JFAC has noted the increased funding created by citizens’ demand for state services. I am not aware of a robust effort to audit the efficiency or effectiveness of state government as an ongoing initiative-taking measure. However, I have seen no credible evidence that agencies are wasting money in their operation.

Citizens can always say, “it shouldn’t cost so much.” We encounter the same dilemma in our own lives. It is the Legislature’s job to apportion state revenue conservatively. Paying too much takes away from the rest of a budget and paying for something not needed or wanted is foolish. In our home budget, unfilled needs can spur us to find more income, and the same must be valid for a government. Those representatives who do not want a government program should state that as they run for office and when they propose legislation. The voters should decide if they agree with them. We should not allow the shell game of death by underfunding.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

