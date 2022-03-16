Brugger: The Legislature isn't the place for amateurs

This is the last of my four weeks in Hawaii, and I want to send my readers some Aloha. I extend it to our legislators from the Magic Valley, who are spending three months (more or less) adjusting the laws of our state and authorizing the spending of state revenue for a year starting July 1. Due to the diligence of Laurie Lickley, I can put some current numbers to my remarks.

Laurie takes the time to prepare an email at the end of each week. She mentions who has been in Boise to talk to the legislators, The bills going through her committees, and other bills of interest. I find it extraordinary and informative.

I have wondered about Idaho’s legislative sessions since I arrived in the state in time for the 2005 session. I’ve never been in a state so focused on having a short legislative session. I can understand the need to get back to the farm, store, office, or plant, but I suspect most have the free time and income to handle whatever extra time it takes.

The Idaho Press reported that HB707, introduced in committee in the morning, was passed 61-0 in the afternoon. The sponsor introduced it as a cleanup bill from the Secretary of State. A problem with it was that it got out of committee after being held by an unusual re-vote the day after a self-imposed deadline for introducing bills.

Also, the bill, a measure to ensure that a candidate resides in the district they represent, has incorrect administrative procedures to follow. It’s an example of rushing to meet a self-imposed deadline and not examining the bill sufficiently.

The house killed the Department of Commerce budget just as that committee adjourned. They will have to go back in session to redevelop a balanced budget. The issue was broadband funding. Some legislators wanted to be sure there were no politically influenced contracts, while the alt-right didn’t want to take Federal money at all.

According to Representative Lickley, 743 pieces of legislation were drafted, and 503 were introduced on the floor.

During consideration, 178 of those were amended. As of March 11, the house had passed 139 bills, the senate 68, and both houses had agreed to pass 52. The Governor had only signed 31 of those bills.

That is a substantial workload. Three years ago, there were 641.

I know that legislators work between sessions to prepare bills they or their constituents are interested in.

During the session, groups like beef producers, canal companies, and chambers of commerce present briefings on problems they have with current law or the need for new regulations for their industry or interest group. Next year’s bills often come out of those meetings.

Every time a significant number of interested citizens line up to testify during the legislative session, I wonder if public input shouldn’t be part of the recess preparation process. Too often, bills are withdrawn after hearings and worked on for the following year.

Another concern is unprepared legislators who don’t have the necessary knowledge to participate in the debates. Often it appears that they only wait for the session to start and, armed with the ideology and reasoning they use for everything, vote with whatever the majority seems to want.

When our local elected officials talk to the Chamber’s public policy committee on Fridays, or I catch them on the broadcasts from the floor, they are prepared and well-spoken. I sometimes shudder at others, however.

For instance, according to Lickley, one house member stated that the “legislature is the supreme branch of government.”

Evidently, they missed the part about the balance of power in all governments within the United States.

The skills necessary to be an Idaho legislator aren’t limited to learning how to address each other on the floor or parliamentary procedure.

They must have a curious and open mind. They narrow in on the issues they hear in committees as bills are vetted for debate and a vote, but they must also evaluate for themselves each matter before them.

The House or the Senate is no place for someone who has narrow interests in mind when they decide to run for office. This election season, look at the candidates who intend to work hard to determine what is best for Idaho.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0