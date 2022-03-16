 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: The Legislature isn't the place for amateurs

  • 0

This is the last of my four weeks in Hawaii, and I want to send my readers some Aloha. I extend it to our legislators from the Magic Valley, who are spending three months (more or less) adjusting the laws of our state and authorizing the spending of state revenue for a year starting July 1. Due to the diligence of Laurie Lickley, I can put some current numbers to my remarks.

Laurie takes the time to prepare an email at the end of each week. She mentions who has been in Boise to talk to the legislators, The bills going through her committees, and other bills of interest. I find it extraordinary and informative.

I have wondered about Idaho’s legislative sessions since I arrived in the state in time for the 2005 session. I’ve never been in a state so focused on having a short legislative session. I can understand the need to get back to the farm, store, office, or plant, but I suspect most have the free time and income to handle whatever extra time it takes.

The Idaho Press reported that HB707, introduced in committee in the morning, was passed 61-0 in the afternoon. The sponsor introduced it as a cleanup bill from the Secretary of State. A problem with it was that it got out of committee after being held by an unusual re-vote the day after a self-imposed deadline for introducing bills.

People are also reading…

Also, the bill, a measure to ensure that a candidate resides in the district they represent, has incorrect administrative procedures to follow. It’s an example of rushing to meet a self-imposed deadline and not examining the bill sufficiently.

The house killed the Department of Commerce budget just as that committee adjourned. They will have to go back in session to redevelop a balanced budget. The issue was broadband funding. Some legislators wanted to be sure there were no politically influenced contracts, while the alt-right didn’t want to take Federal money at all.

According to Representative Lickley, 743 pieces of legislation were drafted, and 503 were introduced on the floor.

During consideration, 178 of those were amended. As of March 11, the house had passed 139 bills, the senate 68, and both houses had agreed to pass 52. The Governor had only signed 31 of those bills.

That is a substantial workload. Three years ago, there were 641.

I know that legislators work between sessions to prepare bills they or their constituents are interested in.

During the session, groups like beef producers, canal companies, and chambers of commerce present briefings on problems they have with current law or the need for new regulations for their industry or interest group. Next year’s bills often come out of those meetings.

Every time a significant number of interested citizens line up to testify during the legislative session, I wonder if public input shouldn’t be part of the recess preparation process. Too often, bills are withdrawn after hearings and worked on for the following year.

Another concern is unprepared legislators who don’t have the necessary knowledge to participate in the debates. Often it appears that they only wait for the session to start and, armed with the ideology and reasoning they use for everything, vote with whatever the majority seems to want.

When our local elected officials talk to the Chamber’s public policy committee on Fridays, or I catch them on the broadcasts from the floor, they are prepared and well-spoken. I sometimes shudder at others, however.

For instance, according to Lickley, one house member stated that the “legislature is the supreme branch of government.”

Evidently, they missed the part about the balance of power in all governments within the United States.

The skills necessary to be an Idaho legislator aren’t limited to learning how to address each other on the floor or parliamentary procedure.

They must have a curious and open mind. They narrow in on the issues they hear in committees as bills are vetted for debate and a vote, but they must also evaluate for themselves each matter before them.

The House or the Senate is no place for someone who has narrow interests in mind when they decide to run for office. This election season, look at the candidates who intend to work hard to determine what is best for Idaho.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

For anyone wondering why extremist legislators should be voted out in the May 17 Republican primary, many of those lawmakers have stepped forward to show why. As with last year’s dismal session, any number of bills have been dumped into the legislative hopper merely to fuel the culture wars, as opposed to addressing real problems facing the State.

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

As a former lifetime Republican, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Ronald Reagan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll be honest, I really liked him. As I’ve grown older and more informed, I understand why he was a problematic President historically speaking. However, in the fourth quarter of the Cold War, he took over the game and gave America a win over the Soviet Union. 

Finding My Way: The Broken Faucet

Finding My Way: The Broken Faucet

...no matter how carefully we plan our life, and no matter how much detail we put into the planning, in the end God, or random chance, or your neighbor down the street, or a war in Europe, or a virus you picked up by touching a random table top, can suddenly turn your plans upside down, and possibly into dust.

Jim Hightower: A Rube Goldberg inflationary spiral

Jim Hightower: A Rube Goldberg inflationary spiral

Opinion: It seems like the price of everything from used cars to ground beef is up these days, and right-wing politicos and pundits are all over President Joe Biden for failing to stop the pain. But one wonders: What would these GOP squawkers do if they were in charge?

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Opinion: The Republicans who are failing to openly and loudly oppose Janice McGeachin and Trumpism are guilty of winking at the system of ethics, if not moral values, they profess to cherish. In fact, they often accuse Democrats of doing away with those same moral values.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News