Brugger: The internet can unite and divide us

Facebook has become controversial. After I joined it, migrating from Myspace, I enjoyed the ease of keeping up with the everyday goings on of family and friends. I even found old friends and made some new ones. Then, I gathered acquaintances in interest groups. However, in the last 4-5 years, I have unknowingly been gathered into interest groups not only by Facebook, but by all my online activity. In a way, the online world has become a part of a myriad of social experiments and manipulations. Should we be concerned? Yes. What do we need to know about ourselves to regain some control of our lives?

As citizens of the United States, we have beliefs about ourselves and others. We believe that we are created to be equal and should live lives having choices in thought and action. We are Americans. After that, we are all various things, and that is currently causing conflict in our lives. At our biological core, we are beings built upon symbiosis. We need each other in order to survive. From our birth, we ask ourselves (and are told) where we belong.