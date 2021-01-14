Brugger: The Idaho Legislature Overreaches on Property Tax regulation

Local taxes should meet local needs and preferences. Residents should be the only decision-makers regarding who is taxed, how much they are taxed, and how long. Salmon, Cascade, and Post Falls have different needs than Twin Falls, Jerome, or Bliss.

While I am all for budget and spending transparency set by the state (if the byword is more), I believe state tax limits inhibit community.

By definition, residents of communities set the quality of life for themselves. If they want better fire protection, recreation, or to reduce blight, they must have the ability to decide who should bear the cost. Tax revenue should never exceed needed operating expenses, but it must fully fund them.

The Democrats have proposed measures to keep people in homes that they couldn’t afford to buy at current prices. They want a circuit breaker tied to the increase in each county’s home values and consideration of an amount of forgone taxes for seniors and others with reduced income.

The best way to control government spending is to keep track of it. When revenue exceeds established needs, there is an impulse to spend it. Idaho Republican legislators have proposed further limitations on a city’s rainy-day funds. Why do that?