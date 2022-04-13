Brugger: The Great Resignation May Not Be What You Think

Of all the post-pandemic outcomes thought of, what we are calling The Great Resignation is the biggest surprise. So far.

Everyone expected that employees deprived of wages because of pandemic-caused layoffs would rush toward jobs as soon as they were available. When they didn’t, there was an outcry that enhanced unemployment benefits were the culprit. If only that were true. A new study published by the Federal Reserve indicates that the earlier ending of the unemployment boost did not result in a statistically significant difference from waiting until the federal program ended.

Why does the United States have record low unemployment claims with a massive number of jobs going unfilled? The World’s largest timeshare company recently delayed opening a new resort in Moab, Utah, because they could not hire enough staff. However, the hospitality industry has accounted for a large portion of the new jobs making employment gains.

Both political parties are throwing mud at each other, trying to make a case for poor government policy. In truth, the facts surrounding the lack of applicants for available jobs are complex and unusual. A perfect excuse to blame instead of recognizing those truths that society may be changing.

The Boomers are having one more impact on society. They also are inflicting a bit of revenge toward the ageism and resentment from younger workers they were beginning to endure. At the beginning of the pandemic, they saw an opportunity to retire, and during the following two years, more of them became eligible. The open job market provided them with ways to work part-time or once and a while when they wanted to.

People who enjoyed jobs in hospitality and entertainment rethought their career choices. It was clear that their employers did not value them enough to try and keep them on any payroll. Resentment at being called non-essential moved workers to gravitate toward jobs that were pandemic-proof.

And then there is the realignment of the two-paycheck family. The change in the number of two-income families will be one of the most critical developments in the future. Many couples have realized that the costs of childcare, extra transportation, work attire, and restaurant or fast-food meals make the second income negligible when they have children. Families found that being out of the traditional workplace gave them time for more valuable activities.

Since the ’60s and the push to have more women represented in the workplace and ascend to more responsible and better-paying employment, the two-income family has become the norm. The pandemic changed the employment landscape quickly, and the changes won’t stop.

Everyone knows about work-from-home. But few realize that it is possible to continue education from home and keep the skills needed for an eventual return to employment at good pay. Parents discovered the joy of spending more time with their children. As they helped navigate online learning, they found that they could positively impact their child’s academic progress.

As we began to focus on housekeeping and homemaking, the costs of neglecting that area of family life became visible. Careful consumption, making and keeping to a budget, and maintaining rather than buying new are all activities that take time and skill development. These are tasks only the wealthy can afford to delegate to others.

The new normal may be similar to the pre-seventies. There will be a rise in e-commerce fueled by a parent earning an income as an online entrepreneur. The second adult’s earning potential will be held in reserve while children require nurturing. Each parent may trade periods of work for periods of homemaking. Houses may become more modest unless building them becomes less expensive, but the families inside them will develop closer bonds.

The impact on early childhood and k-12 education is still in development. Will businesses pay for a more extended school day or year to entice more people into the workplace? Will more parents want to become actively involved with schools?

Americans aren’t being lazy. They are shifting priorities as the terrible pandemic urged us to explore our deep need for stable families.

