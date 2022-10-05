Brugger: The disrupters are still at it

It is the worst kind of war. We can’t see the enemy, but the results of its efforts have been devastating. Tuesday’s Times-News front page featured a story about the stepped-up cyber-attacks on the United States leading up to our mid-term elections. The story deserved a banner headline, but the war started at least a decade ago.

The United States and Western Europe have been the bulwark of world order since WWII. As the new century and millennium began, it seemed that Russia and China were making strides to participate in world affairs, leaning toward capitalism and a form of government with more citizen participation. We could only imagine how our multi-national world would look if the trend had continued.

For different and complicated reasons, Russia and China began a regressive strategy toward the United States and Western Europe. Both nations developed an outlook of antagonism toward the alliance of democratic nations. China appears to be focused on economic competition, while Russia’s current leader, Vladimir Putin, dreams of restoring the territory and power of the former Soviet Union.

They have one thing in common. Both countries are heavily invested in the facts and legends of their history. China suffered dreadfully at the hands of the west during the Opium wars. At the same time, Russia has a history of both serfdom and envy of European culture, influencing their views of governmental norms. The current leaders of both countries seem to be ignoring the negative repercussions of their history. Their view of government is different from their historical monarchies only because leadership is not inherited.

Parallel to these swings in geopolitics, the world of computing power has mushroomed. (I chose that word because of its connection to a nuclear bomb). Artificial Intelligence and the increasing development of computing algorithms have made sabotage incredibly less expensive while intensifying its potential lethality. Both Russia and China have adopted robust cyber war capabilities. Their attacks on the United States have followed technology in sophistication.

Russia has wanted to destabilize democratic nations for years. Long-time readers may note that since the events leading to the Mueller report, I have mentioned

Russia’s direct involvement in the 2016 election and insisted that there was no explicit quid pro quo. Putin correctly believes that a nation ruled by one political party is easier to deal with than a nation ruled by a collaboration of 300 million independent thinkers.

Remember, China and Russia are attacking the entire world with cyber-war strategies. In the United States and other countries, they have identified individuals aligned in differing priorities with their interests. They continue to send them social media and other communication. Plus, the US has a creative and innovative population. The influenced have now become the influencers. Without their knowledge and consent, these newly formed influencers are collaborating to weaken American institutions.

How are they doing it? The answer begins with the somewhat benign effort of social media and search engines to make a profit from what early software developers envisioned as a free platform for free speech. They sold ads. Print media derived profit from advertising for centuries; why not cyber media? It was lucrative and highly competitive because of the abundant supply of pages to be seen. Research showed that fear, horror, disgust, and shock drew the most eyes for the longest time. These are the things that make us lose trust. Therefore, send those messages to the people most likely to click on them—Judge social media and news headlines for yourself.

What are they saying? China is trying to take down candidates who have a negative opinion of them. Russia is continuing to trumpet MAGA messaging and Democrat misteps. The inflation their war has partially caused is aiding their effort. Through the propaganda of disinformation (deliberate falsehood) and misinformation (inaccurate information, often unintentional), the messaging creeps into public consciousness.

Despite the efforts of those of us who would have none of it, bad news gets attention. Anyone who is distressed, stressed or discouraged can angrily dismiss the cheerful. Seeing the mighty or anyone else fail makes us feel superior. Cyber war can make us complicit in the attack. We must resist.